Spelhouse’s annual homecoming concert was one for the books, and the students were not disappointed.

For the first time, the party moved from Morehouse’s Forbes Arena to Dome in the City. It was held in a performance center in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The venue change was the key to the ultimate Homecoming experiment (and great AC). With performances from rising star, Bunna B, who had the girlies in a frenzy with her song, “Bunna Summa”. G Herbo, holding it down with the street anthems. You already know Swerve came out and did his big one performing, “Went Legit”. Having the whole venue rapping it word for word.

Before the headliner hit the stage, Fly Guy DC brought out a gang of surprise guests. YK Niece had the summer on lock with “Whim Whammie” & followed it up with “Take Me Thru Dere” on Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa” album. When Niece came out, the crowd went stupid and started hitting her signature dance. YK Osiris popped out to give the world to his baby girl and performed “Worth It”.

BabyChiefDoIt came out to rep for the new wave of Chicago, and the crowd’s response was dope.

Last but certainly not least, Canada’s own, headliner of Spelhouse 2025, PartyNextDoor. Going down his discography and performing classics off his “PARTYNEXTDOOR” series, as well as “Partymobile” album. Salute to PX’s dancers, they really stole the show. Once the first chord from “Persian Rugs” played, it became a light show inside the Dome. Ending his set with a classic Party track, “Come and See Me”. It was so loud in the venue, PX could easily just put the mic down and let the students sing it. Amazing performance by the OVO Swiss Army Knife.

Check out photos from the 2025 Spelhouse concert below.

1. PartyNextDoor performs at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other 2. PND and his dancers at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other 3. Slim Jxmmi x BabyChiefDoIt meet at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 4. PartyNextDoor dancers steal the show Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 5. Right before PND hit the stage Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More 6. PartyNextDoor performs “Recognize” at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 7. Sturdyyoungin x Ohthatsmizz at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 8. YK Niece comes out as a surprise guest at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 9. Students attend Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 10. G Herbo performs at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 11. All the students popped out to the Spelhouse Concert 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 12. Swerve put on a show at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 13. G Herbo fans waiting for him to hit the stage Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 14. Students catching a vibe at Spelhouse concert 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 15. Sturdyyounging x Ohthatsmizz Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 16. BabyChiefDoIt surprise guest at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 17. Spelhouse students got a gang of surprises at this years Spelhouse Concert Source:other 18. Bunna B performing “Bunna Summa” at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 19. Students were excited to see PND pop out to Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 20. The girlies popping out for Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 21. BabyCheifDoIt backstage at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 22. Fans flick up at Spelhouse 2025 concert Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 23. Students waiting for PND to perform at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 24. Spelhouse Concert 2025 had the whole ATL pop out Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 25. PND had fans singing every.single.word at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 26. Students got their moneys worth at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor 27. Yung LA backstage at Spelhouse 2025 Source:other Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: Partynextdoor, G Herbo, & More g herbo,& more,spelhouse concert 2025 recap: partynextdoor