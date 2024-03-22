Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This coming Sunday (March 24), National Cocktail Day will be celebrated across the states and we’ve got some suggestions below that will hopefully come in handy. In this roundup, we’ve got your traditional mix-em-ups, along with ready-to-drink (RTD) options and even a couple of booze-free choices.

The reason I made the Spirit.Ed space a point of focus was to deepen my study and understanding of the history of cocktails. Hundreds of recipes from over the past two centuries have been printed in books, and reformatted for modern readers, and those who tend bar have studied those valuable tomes ahead of creating new versions of older classics.

My enthusiasm for cocktails isn’t rooted in the idea of masking the taste of unfettered spirits. What attracts me to the craft is the idea you can take one base ingredient and refine the experience not unlike a chef with a clever hand. I see cocktail creation as a sensory-filled experience and also a culinary journey. Like anything else we enjoy, the more care applied to creating something meant to be pleasing, the better the outcome will be.

As I continue my journey in perfecting the classics, creating original variations, and toying with the possibilities of rum, gin, whiskey, bitters, and liqueurs, I am continually stunned by the true professionals who inspire my hobby and push me to be confident in what I serve my friends and loved ones.

For National Cocktail Day, hopefully, we’ve shared a cocktail or two that will inspire others to take the journey of cocktails with us.

Cheers to you all.

—

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: National Cocktail Day 2024 Is Here, Check Out These Fine Sips was originally published on cassiuslife.com