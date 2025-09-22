Listen Live
Spirit.Ed: Usher In Fall 2025 With These Seasonal Sips

Published on September 22, 2025

Autumn winter bourbon pecan pie strong alcohol drink

The fall season is upon us, and that usually means that some of our favorite beverages we reached for over the summer are going back on the shelf until next year. For this year, we’ve got a collection of seasonal sips to help usher in the fall season.

 

Autumn is my absolute favorite time of the year, followed very closely by winter, and I’m willing to admit that I probably like all things pumpkin spice a little too much. I did enjoy sipping on citrusy drinks over ice this summer, and I do love the crispness of beers geared towards the warmer temps.

That said, I find myself drawn to cocktails that feature warming spices, as well as darker notes, which also applies to my beer preferences. Fall always feels like the time we’re supposed to take our time with our sips of choice, instead of quaffing them down rapidly. It’s also a time for rich, spirit-forward drinks that call for a big rock or to be served up in a chilled glass by the fire.

In this roundup, you’ll find brands familiar to the Spirit.Ed audience, along with some new entrants. As always. I appreciate our agency partners who have brought many of these brands to our attention. If we missed any of your brands, please reach out to D.L. Chandler at dchandler@bhmdigital.com for consideration. If it fits the theme and, with respect to my time, I’ll be sure to add the cocktail, beer, wine, or RTD.

For now, enjoy this year’s fall roundup of seasonal sips..

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: Usher In Fall 2025 With These Seasonal Sips  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Apple Manarita

Apple Manarita Source:Teremana

2 oz Teremana Reposado
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Fresh Apple Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Cinnamon sticks

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. 

2. Autumn Whiskey Sour

Autumn Whiskey Sour Source:Basil Hayden
Ingredients:
2 parts Basil Hayden Bourbon
1 part Fresh Lemon
3/ 4part Honey
2 dashes Apple Cider Vinegar
1 dash Angostura Bitters
1 spring of Charred Rosemary (for garnish)

Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass.Serve neat or on the rocks Garnish with a spring of Charred Rosemary*.

*To char the rosemary spring, place it over an open flame (either on a grill or stovetop) and rotate 5-10 seconds until the herb begins to smoke and brown slightly.

3. Bartesian’s Maple Pecan Pie

Bartesian's Maple Pecan Pie Source:Bartesian

Bartesian, an innovative pod-based cocktail (and mocktail) company known for timely and seasonal flavors, is promoting its Maple Pecan Pie cocktail just in time for fall. This one calls for vodka and whiskey, which pair nicely with the maple and pecan goodness that Bartesian put together. Get into it! – D.L.

Learn more here.

4. Bourbon Bacon Barrel

Bourbon Bacon Barrel Source:Waldorf Astoria D.C.
Ingredients:
Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask Bourbon 2oz
Pedro Ximenez Sherry .5oz
Ancho Reyes Original Chile Liqueur .5oz
Angostura Bitters 2 dashes

Directions:
Combine all spirits and ingredients in a glass mixture. Add ice and stir to chill and mix thoroughly. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass and top with ice. Garnish with maple glazed bacon strip.

5. Brandy Boulevardier

Brandy Boulevardier Source:Argonaut

INGREDIENTS
1 oz. Argonaut Speculator Brandy
1 oz. Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
1 oz. Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth
Argonaut Brandied Cherry 
Garnish: Orange Twist
Glass: Rock Glass

DIRECTIONS
​Stir all ingredients over ice in a mixing vessel until chilled and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

6. Buchanan’s Piña Apple Cider

Buchanan’s Piña Apple Cider Source:Buchanan’s

Ingredients
1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple
4 0z oz Apple Cider
1 hard dash Mole Bitters
Glass: High Ball
Garnish: Cinnamon and Apple
Method: Add all ingredients to shaker tin, add ice and hard shake until properly chilled.

To serve hot add ingredients into an oversized coffee mug and microwave on medium high for 60 seconds.  Serve insulated glass mug. To serve cold add all ingredients to shaker tin, add ice and hard shake until properly chilled. Strain shaker into a highball glass with ice cubes.

7. Bumbu Witches Brew

Bumbu Witches Brew Source:Bumbu
Ingredients:
2 oz Bumbu XO
2 oz Belaire Gold
2.5 oz Apple Cider
0.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
0.5 oz Cranberry Juice
Small Fruit Chunks
Garnish: Cinnamon stick + light dusting of cinnamon
Method:
Add Bumbu XO, apple cider, orange juice and cranberry juice into a shaker with ice. Shake lightly and strain into a wine glass or large rocks glass over ice. Top with Belaire Gold. Add fresh fruit chunks and garnish with a cinnamon stick or light dusting of cinnamon.

8. Carpano Spritz

Carpano Spritz Source:Carpano
INGREDIENTS
2 oz Carpano Botanic Bitter
3 oz Prosecco, chilled
1 oz Soda water
Garnish: orange wedge
 
DIRECTIONS
Fill a stemmed wine glass with ice. Pour in Carpano Botanic Bitter, prosecco, and soda water. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge.

9. Casa Apple Crisp Punch Bowl (Large Format)

Casa Apple Crisp Punch Bowl (Large Format) Source:Casamigos
Ingredients
25.4 oz (1 Full 750ml Bottle) Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila
17 oz. Apple Cider
8.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
8.5 oz. Ginger Syrup (Suggest Liquid Alchemist)
1 oz. Aromatic Bitters
Optional: 17 Pinches Nutmeg
Garnish 12 Red Apple Wheels, 17 Star Anise, 17 Thyme Sprigs and Cinnamon Dusting

Instructions
Combine all ingredients directly into a large punch bowl. Top off with ice, stir well for 8-10 seconds, then garnish. 

10. Castello Monaci Primitivo Salento IGT Pilùna

Castello Monaci Primitivo Salento IGT Pilùna Source:Castello Monaci
Description from the brand:

Robust and concentrated, Pilùna showcases a firm structure balanced with notes of black fruit and a whisper of licorice on the finish. Its depth makes it a perfect match for pasta with vegetables, lamb, and poultry—dishes that feel right at home at a fall table.

11. Cat’s Meow

Cat's Meow Source:Remus
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz. Remus Highest Rye Bourbon
1 oz. Campari
1 oz. Sweet Vermouth
Orange peel for garnish
DIRECTIONS
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir over ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

12. Chocolate Pumpkin

Chocolate Pumpkin Source:Bols

Ingredients:
25 ml Bols Pumpkin Spice
25 ml Bols Cacao White
30 ml Cream

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into martini glass. 

13. Crème Brûlée Iced Latte

Crème Brûlée Iced Latte Source:Baileys
Ingredients
1/2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream
1 oz espresso
1/2 oz Ketel One Vodka
1 tsp brown sugar
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
1 oz heavy cream
1 tbsp caramel sauce

Method
Mix milk, Baileys, vodka, and vanilla extract. Pour into glass with ice. Mix brown sugar and espresso, then pour into the glass. Mix caramel sauce and heavy cream, and whip into cold foam. Sprinkle sugar on top and torch.

14. Crown Royal Chocolate Old Fashioned

Crown Royal Chocolate Old Fashioned Source:Crown Royal

Ingredients
1.5 oz Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky
1 bar spoon Simple Syrup
2–3 dashes Chocolate Bitters
Glassware: Rocks

Preparation: Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled and strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with orange peel.

15. Dark Rum Horchata

Dark Rum Horchata Source:Dos Maderas

Ingredients:
2 oz Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum
4 oz Chilled Horchata (homemade or high-quality bottled)
0.25 oz Cinnamon Syrup (optional, for extra spice and richness)
Garnish: Cinnamon stick or a dusting of ground cinnamon

Directions: Fill a rocks glass or tumbler with ice. Pour in the chilled horchata and Dos Maderas 5+3 rum. Add cinnamon syrup if you like it spiced up. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or a light sprinkle of ground cinnamon.

16. DELEÓN Classique Añejo

DELEÓN Classique Añejo Source:DeLeon

Ingredients
1 oz DELEÓN Añejo
0.5 oz Sweet French Vermouth
0.25 oz Herbal Liqueur
2 Dashes Mole Bitters
Glass: Coupe
Garnish: Orange Peel
Pour: Stir and Strain

Method: Gently stir ingredients in a separate glass. Strain into coupe glass, add garnish, and serve.

17. Falling Leaves

Falling Leaves Source:Waldorf Astoria D.C.
 
Ingredients:
Domaine de Canton .25oz
Lemon Juice .75oz
Mint Syrup 1.25oz
Pomegranate Juice 1.25oz
Tequila Reposado 1.5oz
Dashes of Fee Foam

Directions:
Combine all spirits and ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake for 10-15 seconds. Strain the mixture into a martini coupe. Garnish with mix of mini edible Autumn Leaves and Marigold flowers.

18. Fall Spice Negroni

Fall Spice Negroni Source:Drumshanbo

Ingredients:
1 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
1 oz Campari
1 oz Sweet Vermouth (spiced if possible – e.g. infused with clove & orange peel)
Dash of chocolate bitters
Garnish: Flamed orange zest + star anise

Method: Stir over ice and strain into a rocks glass over a big cube. Garnish with a flamed orange zest and star anise. 

19. Fluère Dubai Coffee

Fluère Dubai Coffee Source:Fluère

Ingredients:
1.75 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
Double Espresso
1.75 oz Sweetened Whipped Cream
Garnish: Cacao Powder and Cinnamon Stick

Directions: Add Fluere spiced cane and double espresso to a milk can. Warm up, don’t let it boil. Pour into glass and pour whipped cream on top. Garnish with cacao powder and cinnamon stick.

20. Krakaccino

Krakaccino Source:Kraken Rum

Ingredients:
2 oz Kraken® Gold Spiced Rum
.5 oz Irish Cream
1 oz Espresso
Whipped Cream
Garnish: Cinnamon Stencil of The Beast

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.

21. METAXA Apple Toddy

METAXA Apple Toddy Source:METAXA
Ingredients:
1.4 oz METAXA 5 Stars (per 1 serving)
33.8 oz red apple juice
1 orange (cut in slices)
2 cinnamon sticks
1 nutmeg (whole seed)
2 cloves

Directions:
Add red apple juice, orange slices, and spices to a pot Warm slowly and allow to simmer for 10 minutes Serve in a mug approximately 2/3 of mulled apple juice and 1/3 (1.4 oz) METAXA 5 Stars.

22. Middle West Manhattan

Middle West Manhattan Source:Middle West

Ingredients:
2 oz Middle West Spirits Straight Rye Whiskey
.5 oz OYO Stone Fruit Vodka
.5 oz Sweet Vermouth
5 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Garnish: 1 Luxardo Maraschino Cherry

Directions: Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry.

23. Old Parr Cinnamon

Old Parr Cinnamon Source:Old Parr

Ingredients
1.5 oz Old Parr 12
0.25 oz cinnamon syrup
Squeeze of lemon
Premium club soda
Cinnamon stick garnish
Glass: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon stick

Method: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

24. Penicillin (The Deacon)

Penicillin (The Deacon) Source:Sovereign Brands
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Deacon Scotch Whisky
½ oz ginger liqueur
¾ oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)
¾ oz lemon juice
2 dashes aromatic bitters
Method:
Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh ginger.

25. Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini Source:Ketel One

Recipe courtesy of Pamela Wiznitzer
Ingredients:
1.5 Ketel One Vodka
.5 Coffee Liqueur
.75 Pumpkin Allspice Syrup*
 1 oz Coffee Concentrate**
Garnish: Pumpkin Spice and Espresso Powder

Method:
Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 7 -1 0 seconds.
Strain up into a chilled martini glass and garnish half of the cocktail with pumpkin spice and espresso powder.
 
Sub-Recipes:

*Pumpkin Allspice Syrup:
Boil 2 cups of water with 1 tbsp pumpkin spice on high for 5 – 7 minutes. Watch for any boil-up or overflow and stir while boiling. Reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes and remove from the stovetop.

In a jar or bowl, measure out the reduced liquid, it will be less than 2 cups because of evaporation during the boiling process, then measure out the same quantity in sugar for a 1:1 ratio and add the sugar to the pumpkin spice liquid. Mix until dissolved and keep in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

**Coffee concentrate:
For best “at-home” version: Mix 1 cup of cold brew or store purchased iced coffee and mix with 1 tbsp instant espresso powder.

26. Quiet Divide – Curious – “I Want to Explore More”

Quiet Divide - Curious - "I Want to Explore More" Source:El Silencio
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz El Silencio Espadín
½ oz Celery Infused White Port
½ oz Sour Cherry Cordial
⅔ oz Lemon Juice
Dash of Foamee
Dash of Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters
Dash of Scrappy’s Black Lemon Bitters
 
[This is a shaken cocktail – D.L.]

27. Riunite Negroni

Riunite Negroni Source:Riunite

Ingredients:
2 oz of Riunite Lambrusco
1 oz Campari
1 oz of Sweet Vermouth
Garnish: Orange Slice

Directions: Add all ingredients into mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange slice.

28. Russell’s Reserve Maple Smoked Old Fashioned

Russell's Reserve Maple Smoked Old Fashioned Source:Russell's Reserve
INGREDIENTS:
2 parts Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon
0.25 part Maple Syrup
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
Garnish: Orange Twist 

Method: Combine all ingredients in mixing glass over fresh ice and stir until chilled. Strain over big cube in rocks glass. Smoke the stirred cocktail with Oak in a cloche or ‘Smoking Hat’. Garnish with an orange peel.

29. Sagamore Cider

Sagamore Cider Source:Sagamore Spirit
Ingredients:
2 oz Sagamore Spirit Small Batch Rye Whiskey
4 oz Apple Cider
0.5 oz Lime Juice
Simple Syrup to taste
Garnish: Cinnamon Sticks & Apple Slice

Directions: 

Add apple cider, lime juice, simple syrup, and cinnamon stick to a small pot. Bring to a gentle boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, add whiskey and stir to mix. Strain into your favorite mugs. Garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick.

30. Salted Caramel Sour

Salted Caramel Sour Source:Four Roses

INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Four Roses Small Batch
¾ oz. Salted caramel syrup*
¾ oz. Fresh lemon juice
Garnish Cinnamon sugar, lemon twist or wheel
Optional garnish Caramel dipped apple slice

DIRECTIONS
Rim glassware with cinnamon sugar mixture. Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice. Shake for fifteen seconds or until the cocktail is well chilled and properly diluted. Strain over ice into rimmed glasses. Garnish.

*Salted Caramel Syrup

Directions
Combine two-parts light brown sugar to one-part hot water. Stir until sugar is diluted. Add a pinch of salt.

31. St-Rémy French Alexander

St-Rémy French Alexander Source:St-Rémy
Ingredients:
1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature
0.7 oz Thick Cream
0.5 oz Cacao Cream
0.25 oz Simple Syrup or 1 tsp Fine Sugar
 
Directions:
Shake hard with ice, and fine strain into a coupe glass or glass coffee mug
Garnish with nutmeg all over the top.

32. The Cocktail Collection

The Cocktail Collection Source:The Cocktail Collection

The Cocktail Collection is one of the best RTD (ready-to-drink) options available, featuring some notable brands in the whiskey, vodka, and gin world. 

Learn more here.

33. Tenuta Rapitalà Syrah Sicilia DOC Nadir

Tenuta Rapitalà Syrah Sicilia DOC Nadir Source:Tenuta Rapitalà

Description from the brand:
 With its intense ruby-red hue and damask-violet tints, Nadir offers a generous bouquet of ripe fruit and signature Syrah spices, lifted by hints of vanilla. On the palate, it’s full yet delicate, with soft and elegant tannins. This versatile red pairs beautifully with meats, game, roasts, aged cheeses, and traditional Sicilian fare.

34. The French Mule

The French Mule Source:Remy Martin

Ingredients:
2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP
0.50 oz lime juice
4 oz ginger beer
Lime wheel

How-To:
Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP and 1/2 oz of lime juice into a copper mug. Add ice cubes and 4 oz of ginger beer. Stir to combine. To garnish, drop a lime wedge into the mug.

35. The Tennessee Stroll

The Tennessee Stroll Source:Bib & Tucker
Ingredients:
2oz Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon
0.5oz lemon juice
1 rounded teaspoon orange marmalade
Soda water to top
Garnish: Orange wheel

Method:
Add all ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker tin half full of ice. Shake well to blend marmalade. Double strain into a goblet glass filled with fresh ice.

36. The Pear-Fect Spritz

The Pear-Fect Spritz Source:Belle de Brillet

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belle de Brillet
2 oz Soda Water
3 oz Dry Prosecco
1 Squeeze of a Lemon Wedge

Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently 

37. The Vintage Car

The Vintage Car Source:Jeptha Creed

Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon
2 dashes Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters
0.75 oz Dry Orange Liqueur
0.5 oz Spiced Simple Syrup
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
Cinnamon Sugar (for rimming)

Directions: Half-rim a coupe glass with cinnamon sugar. Add all liquid ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake well. Double strain into the prepared coupe glass.

38. Villon Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Villon Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini Source:Villon
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Villon
1.5 oz Espresso
1 oz Bumbu Crème
1 tbsp Pumpkin Pie filling
Optional Garnish: pumpkin pie seasoning and coffee beans
Method:
Brew your espresso and let it cool​. Combine Villon, Bumbu Crème, espresso and pumpkin pie filling in a cocktail shaker​. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds​. Double strain into a chilled martini glass​. Garnish with pumpkin pie seasoning and coffee beans (optional).
