Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.

Check Out Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED:Kid Cudi: “I Don’t Smoke Weed Anymore”

RELATED: Sevyn Streeter Teases ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’, Talks Drunken Behavior, Mental Health + More!

RELATED: Not Today, Devil: Kanye West Spoke Candidly About Alcoholism & Remaining Sober

Staying Sober: Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke was originally published on rnbphilly.com