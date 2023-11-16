Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Staying Sober: Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Published on November 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.

Check Out Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED:Kid Cudi: “I Don’t Smoke Weed Anymore”

RELATED: Sevyn Streeter Teases ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’, Talks Drunken Behavior, Mental Health + More!

RELATED: Not Today, Devil: Kanye West Spoke Candidly About Alcoholism &amp; Remaining Sober

Staying Sober: Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. 50 Cent

50 Cent Source:Getty

2. Eminem 

Eminem  Source:Getty

3. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Source:Getty

4. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Source:Getty

5. Lecrae

Lecrae Source:Getty

6. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Source:Getty

7. Vince Staples

Vince Staples Source:Getty

8. Andre 3000

Andre 3000 Source:Getty

9. Logic

Logic Source:Getty

10. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator Source:Getty

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close