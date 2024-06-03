Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer sandals are receiving a much-needed facelift this season. It’s time to trade in those boring flip-flops for chunky flats that bring you a few inches closer to the sky. With an influx of Y2K trends taking over, platform sandals are taking center stage, boasting comfort and style. From Sunday Brunch to running errands in the mall, these statement-making shoes are a must-have for the season.

Designers went back to the drawing board when they decided to reintroduce chunky summer sandals. They reemerged with sleek, casual shoes, offering versatility that falls between standard flip-flops and open-toe heels. On those days where heels aren’t the vibe and flip flops are too casual, platform sandals are stepping in to elevate your outfit with a little dazzle dazzle.

Knowing how to wear chunky platform sandals depends on your personal style. If you prioritize comfort, you’ll find it easy to integrate the look into your daily wardrobe. Digital creator Derria Underwood opted for oversized jeans, a cropped top, and Roam Foldy Puffy Sandals, which gave her an effortless slay.

On the flip side, if you’re a maximalist, chunky sandals can be the focal point of your ensemble. Either way, adding a pair of platforms to your summertime lineup is essential because comfort and style is always a winning combination. If your shoe closet needs a stylish overhaul, then you’re in luck because these five sandals are sure to add a little pizazz to your wardrobe.

