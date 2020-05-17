Kevin Gates has a whole lot of explaining to do. Footage of the rapper blowing an anonymous (so far) woman’s back out has hit the Internets, and the consensus is that it’s not his wife.

But strangely enough, plenty of the commentary is about the clip not featuring any of the wild, freaky sexual antics he cops to partaking to in his music.

WTF is this???? Hes not allowed to talk his shit anymore. #kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/MMf2rAYdh7 — Roxy Perks (@Roxy_Perks) May 17, 2020

Like, people are seriously feeling bamboozled.

Nobody Kevin gates: "One thang I really love is making love to the pussy" *Sextape drops* His Fans : pic.twitter.com/CBtE5UM9Tn — IG:Theblackaries_ ♈❤Da Queen Jayy💎SHINee Month (@Sanjaywontaegi) May 17, 2020

There’s that, and the fact that the clip features a side chick, and not his better half Dreka.

Me realizing it’s not Dreka in the video LMAOO #dreka #kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/s2ED3pxEvR — nun of ya biz boiii (@ihoopalot13) May 17, 2020

Also there is no doubt that the video is indeed Kevin Gates since he is the one taking the video and looking right into the camera. And lastly, not a condom is in sight. Bruh!

So how did the clip get out? Hitting send after accidentally tapping on the wrong video? Revenge from the side chick? Hackers? No matter the cause, the struggle is real.

What a time. Peep some of the illest reactions below.

Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks, That Ain’t His Wife, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com