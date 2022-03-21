LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It all seems like a blur now but there was a time that rappers like 6ix9ine Lil Xan had the culture in a chokehold for some reason. On Twitter, the aforementioned struggle rap icons are getting ferociously slandered and the reasons should be self-explanatory.

The person we believe is responsible for this current track of online insults would be Twitter user @kirawontmiss, who issued a tweet reading, “that 6ix9ine, lil pump and lil xan era of music was heII,” something we’re sure plenty of others thought at one point.

Today, 6ix9ine claims he’s struggling to make ends meet, Lil Pump will be best remembered as a stooge for Donald Trump, and Lil Xan, well, at least he got off the xans but the music was never going to go anywhere.

While music tastes, much like anything else in life, is subjective, others felt like @kirawontmiss and have piled on the slander. And, because hypbeasts are gonna hype beast, the former Tekashi69 has his share of defenders easily impressed by views and the appearance of being popping.

We’ve got all the chatter listed out below.

Struggle Rap Icons 6ix9ine, Lil Pump & Lil Xan Ferociously Slandered On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com