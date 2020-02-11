Style Gram (2/9-2/15): Celebs Slaying In These Internet Streets

This week in these style streets…

JT from The City Girl left fans with the jaw on the floor and wondering if she got her bust line enhanced when she posted a photo in a nude patent leather pants set that exposed her cleavage. JT was sexy from her highlighted mane to her strappy sandals. She topped the look off with a furry LV bag.

Justine Skye was a melanin vision in this Kim Shui Studio look straight off the runway. Adrienne Bailon kept it cute and comfortable in this nude palate set from FashionNova. And Wendy gave us goth glam in this Black mesh robe look for her Style segment on The Wendy Show.

Keep scrolling for the best in this week’s fashion looks:

