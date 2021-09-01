LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The gawls aren’t playing on the fashion front this week. From Gabrielle Union in Valentino haute couture to Cynthia Erivo’s effortless Venice slay, our favorite Brown beauties are serving in these fashion streets.

Gabrielle Union’s dinner dress was just the tip of the iceberg. The whole family came out to slay for the Wade’s 7th wedding anniversary in Paris. Union personally thanked Valentino, in a social post, on Instagram. While the whole family put their best fashion foot forward, Kaavia James looked adorable in Lanvin.

Erivo is a known fashion killer so we’re not surprised her Tory Burch look garnered thousands of likes on Instagram and commentary from influential fashion folk like iconic celebrity stylist June Ambrose, who wrote, “Ohhhhh this is how we are feeling right now sublime darling.” Sublime indeed.

Tamron Hall gave us a bare face slay in a flowy Dolce & Gabbana dress as she hit the set to kick off season three of her daytime talk show, “The Tamron Hall Show.”

Yung Miami and her mother continue to slay together. The mother/daughter duo pulled up on our timelines in Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu.

Keep scrolling to see what other celebs made out Style Stalkin’ roundup.

Style Stalkin’: These Celeb Ladies Ate Up These Looks And Left No Crumbs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com