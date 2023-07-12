Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sukihana is known for her explicit rap lyrics and sexy image, using those angles to varying degrees via her popular OnlyFans page. However, one clip of Sukihana pleasuring herself to the point of a big splash of sorts has Twitter reacting in ways she might not have expected.

We want to be absolutely clear that Sukihana is free to do whatever she wants and this post is not a critique of her or the video in question. We’re just reporting on the reactions. Also, we’re not sharing any links to that video but it’s out there if you must see it.

Doing our due diligence, we’ve come across the leaked video on Twitter in brief clips which shows Sukihana and her hoo hoo on full display, and after a bit of crossfader activity, the floodgates open but in a way we don’t think anyone was prepared for.

As some might know, the social media star and rapper deactivated her Twitter account after a disturbing exchange between her and YK Osiris took place when he tried to kiss Sukihana without her consent. YK Osiris has since apologized.

Suki was also a guest on the Kandi Koated podcast with Kandi Burruss and DJ AONE. Burruss’ co-host shocked many with his aggressive come-ons and reportedly showed Suki an image of his equipment that she didn’t ask for.

Still, the goodwill most extended towards Sukihana during those awful moments all but got tossed to the side after the OnlyFans video leak and folks are pissed off, pun very much intended.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Sukihana Let The Floodgates Go In OnlyFans Vid Leak, Twitter Is Pissed Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com