Summer Walker Is Seemingly Still Not Over Lil Meech, X Users React To Her Spinning The Block

Word on the street is Summer Walker is the latest R&B songstress to spin the block after some photos seemingly confirmed she is back with actor Lil Meech.

Summer Walker is still not over (see what we did there?) Lil Meech. Spotted on HipHopDX, the singer hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the BMF actor kissing her on the cheek and another picture of them in matching jean outfits.

Her most recent posts, which came on Saturday, November 4, come after the singer shared a photo of herself, Meech, and others at a pumpkin patch.

The reunion between the two is taking some by surprise because the “Over It” singer trolled the 23-year-old actor, born Demetrius Flenory Jr, over cheating allegations.

In her Instagram Stories, Walker shared a photo of Meech while singing Mystikal’s hit record “Danger (Been So Long).”

She quickly killed all speculation by insinuating that she was only joking by telling her followers not to take her “humor too serious.”

“My favorite comedians are Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor, & Katt Williams, they say shit and don’t give af,” Walker wrote. “I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually laugh n move on but yeah.”

Walker’s apparent spinning the block is a significant about-face after she had social media talking August after sharing a bunch of posts in her IG Stories accusing Lil Meech of cheating.

Not too long after, video footage from a Ring doorbell hit timelines, showing the BMF star entering a mystery woman’s apartment and leaving 17 minutes later.

He denied cheating, offering this explanation, “Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house,” he asked. “We went to the grocery store, man.”

X Users Have Thoughts About Summer Walker Taking Lil Meech Back

Summer Walker seems happy again, but X users haven’t been as receptive. Some are even calling the singer a hypocrite because of comments she made about other women.

“Summer walker is the true definition of why you need to shut the fuck up and not mention another woman name to try and make yourself look or seem better/smarter. Went right back the nigga who cheated and embarrassed you. But tried to embarrass Jayda just a few weeks ago. FOH!” one X user wrote.

Another X user added, “Summer Walker is a prime example why men will do what they do to us. I’m sorry this time around I’m not letting no man play with me. Don’t call block, boring conversation block, don’t have time for a relationship block, anything I question about u block.”

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

