Summer Walker Is Slaying Her Pregnancy And It’s Beautiful To See

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Soulful and sultry songbird Summer Walker makes pregnancy look like a walk in the park. The 26-year-old singer announced she was pregnant with her second child in July, and she’s been slaying ever since.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen women embrace pregnancy in such a beautiful way. Rihanna redefined maternity fashion while artists like Jhene Aiko, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Walker showed us just how powerful it is to take the stage with a growing human in their tummy. Women are superhumans, and they are proof.

Walker has been so kind to give us a glimpse into her current pregnancy, and she’s been looking amazing. In a recent Instagram post, the star posed in a bikini top, a matching head scarf, and denim shorts.

A few weeks prior, she posed in a revealing evening gown that cradled her growing belly and highlighted her curves.

And perhaps the most adorable photo was the one Walker posted of herself, her daughter and her baby bump enjoying a little bath time.

We’ve enjoyed watching Walker slay at motherhood. From hitting the stage to confidently bodying the fashion game, she’s got this mommy thing on lock. Here are five times the No Love crooner gave us sexy maternity fashion.

Summer Walker Is Slaying Her Pregnancy And It’s Beautiful To See was originally published on hellobeautiful.com