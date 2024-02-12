Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The “Usher Bowl” went down , and it was full of many memorable moments, new memes, and plenty of reactions. One moment in particular between Usher and Alicia Keys has the internet still talking.

Since his Vegas residency took off, the Usher experience now involves the iconic R&B superstar crooning and swooning guests who happen to be in his line of sight during his show.

He continued that trend during his highly anticipated Apple Music Halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII. Just like when he sang to Keke Palmer, leading to the downfall of her relationship with her son’s father, Usher got very close to Alicia Keys.

Keys was one of the many guests during his electrifying performance. Alicia Keys kicked her guest spot off, singing “If I Ain’t Got You” while playing a red piano that matched her form-fitting body suit.

Usher eventually helped her close out the song, and the two stars began singing their hit record, “My Boo,” during the performance, Usher hugged Keys from behind, and she looked thrilled during the moment.

Swizz Beatz Was Over The Social Media CAP

As expected, the moment sparked plenty of chatter. Alicia Key’s husband, Swizz Beatz, was very much aware of what was happening on social media and plugged him and his wife’s art exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Taking to Instagram, the producer wrote in the caption of a gallery post of photos of his wife:

Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings.

Regardless, people were more upset about Usher hugging Alicia Keys from behind than her own husband. Professional homophobe Boosie Badazz had something to say. On Instagram, he wrote “@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS. SHE MARRIED MY N-GGA I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED.”

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis said on X, formerly Twitter, “Usher would have been on his way to the hospital as I write this if I was Swizz,” HipHopDX reports.

Some folks, like Gillie, believe people are doing too much.

Regardless, it was a moment, and Usher understood the assignment, plus we got an excellent damn football game.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com