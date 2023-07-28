Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Doomsday Clock Starts and More!

Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Soulja Boy, 33

John David Washington, 39 (Actor, Ballers, BlackkKlansman, son of Denzel)

Lori Loughlin, 59 (Aunt Becky on Full House)

Adrien Broner, 34 (Boxer)

Jacqueline Kennedy would have been 94 (Former first Lady died in 1994)

1. Memphis Police Investigated by Department of Justice After Tyre Nichols Death Source:Getty Memphis Police Investigated by Department of Justice After Tyre Nichols Death What You Need to Know: More than six months after the death of Tyre Nichols, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Memphis, TN Police Department. The action, announced Thursday, is called a “pattern and practice” investigation into the entire Memphis police department. This is separate from the criminal investigation into whether the five former Memphis police officers, charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols, also violated his civil rights. USATODAY reported the announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. Clarke acknowledged Nichols’ death and the scrutiny it brought, but said the investigation was not prompted by a single incident.

2. The Time is Now for Harvard to Let Go of Legacy Admissions Source:Getty The Time is Now for Harvard to Let Go of Legacy Admissions WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The U.S. Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University’s admissions process following allegations of discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of minority advocacy groups, claims that Harvard gives preferential treatment to children of wealthy donors and alumni, disproportionately benefiting White students and comprising up to 15% of admitted applicants. The Office for Civil Rights will investigate whether Harvard’s use of donor and legacy preferences violates Title VI and its implementing regulations, focusing on potential racial discrimination in the admissions process.

3. R&B Talent Manager’s Life-Changing Stroke Source:Getty R&B Talent Manager’s Life-Changing Stroke Often, the first symptoms of a stroke are ignored because they are reminiscent of other experiences—for example, sleeping in an awkward position that causes an arm to feel tingly, said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., C. Miller Fisher chair and chief of Massachusetts General Hospital Stroke Services.

“Don’t wait or lie down and hope to feel better,” said Dr. Schwamm, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. “If you think it’s a stroke, call 911 and tell them you think it’s a stroke because it increases the chance that you will get picked up, transported, and treated faster.”

Seeking medical treatment immediately is crucial because many of the emergency treatments capable of reversing damaging effects must be administered in the first hours after stroke, said Dr. Schwamm, who also co-chairs Mission: Lifeline Stroke, an American Heart Association committee dedicated to pre-hospital care and improving patient awareness. (READ MORE)

4. Trans Patients Sue Vanderbilt University Medical Center Source:Getty Trans Patients Sue Vanderbilt University Medical Center WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: Vanderbilt University Medical Center is being sued by its transgender clinic patients who accuse the hospital of violating their privacy by turning their records over to Tenessee’s attorney general. Over 100 people had their records sent to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. Vanderbilt said they were required by law to comply. The Medical Center is under a fraud investigation that isn’t directed at patients or families. The patients wanted Vanderbilt to remove any of their personal identifying information before turning over records to the Tennessee Attorney General. Vanderbilt was under attack after conservative commentator Matt Walsh said that gender-affirming procedures are huge money-makers for hospitals. The medical center, under pressure, has paused all gender-affirming surgeries for minors.