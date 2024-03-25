Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ GOP House Speaker in the Hot Seat and more

Birthdays

Big Sean, 36

Elton John, 77

Laz Alonso, 50

Lark Vorhees, 50

Haywood Nelson, 64 (Dwayne on What’s Happening)

Danica Patrick,42 (Race car driver)

Sarah Jessica Parker, 59 (Carrie Bradshaw Sex In The City)

Debi Thomas, 57 (Former Olympic Medalist skaters)

Aretha Franklin, would have been 82 (passed in 2018)

REMEMBERING

Ida B. Wells (1862-1931)

1. In the Wake of Budget Victory, House Republican Calls for Speaker’s Job Source:Getty In the Wake of Budget Victory, House Republican Calls for Speaker’s Job What You Need to Know: After months and months of stopgap measures to keep federal departments working, President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bill Saturday to keep the government open through September 2024. The late Friday night-early Saturday morning bipartisan vote, passed 74-24. But that wasn’t the source of drama on Capitol Hill. The drama once again surrounds the future of the current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La). Following the bipartisan passage of the bill in the House to keep the government open, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to “vacate his leadership” or remove fellow conservative Johnson from the speaker position because he worked a deal with Democrats to pass the spending measures to keep the federal government departments running. The House passed the government funding bill 286-134.

2. U.S. Government Bites Back Source:Getty U.S. Government Bites Back What You Need to Know: Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit last week against one of the world’s communications giants, Apple. According to the Department of Justice, the antitrust lawsuit alleges that Apple has a monopoly over smartphones by “selectively imposing contractural constrictions on and withholding critical access points from developers.” The U.S. government is seeking a ruling that will make Apple conduct business in a fair manner by providing a more seamless integration. The Justice Department charges that Apple has established a manner to use devices that will keep users in the Apple system. It alleges that the tech giant is blocking rivals from accessing critical hardware and software features, and thus, maintaining dominance in the smartphone market.

3. Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Removing the Stigma and Understanding the Condition Source:Getty Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Removing the Stigma and Understanding the Condition What You Need to Know:

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), also known as acne inversa, is a chronic skin condition affecting many individuals globally. According to the Mayo Clinic, women are three times more likely to develop HS, and Black people are more likely to develop HS than people of other races. Despite its significant impact on those living with the condition, HS continues to be poorly understood. We believe it is time to reduce the stigmatization surrounding the condition and provide a safe space for you to learn more. What Is Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a condition that occurs when painful lumps and bumps begin to form under the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. When HS appears, it typically flares in places where skin rubs together. Common areas, including the armpits, groin, breasts, and buttocks, often occur where hair follicles become blocked and inflamed. (READ MORE)

4. A Tribute to Boston’s First Black Woman News Reporter: Sarah-Ann Shaw Source:Getty A Tribute to Boston’s First Black Woman News Reporter: Sarah-Ann Shaw WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: In 1969, Sarah-Ann Shaw became the first Black woman reporter on TV news in Boston, Massachusetts, and worked at WBZ-TV for more than 30 years. Shaw died at her home on March 21 and was 90 years old. Born in Roxbury, Shaw became a trailblazer in news media because she reported on stories about the greater Black community. Her biography at Roxbury Community College says that Shaw is remembered for special reports on the “positive contributions made by Black, Asian, and Latino residents of Massachusetts.” “She told the truth about our community… A lot of the news, especially about Roxbury, was very negative. And it was hard to get positive stories about our community, and Sarah-Ann Shaw made sure that those stories existed … they were honest, and she was telling her truth about her community,” said Ron Mitchell, who was one of Shaw’s colleagues. Mitchell is now the publisher of the Bay State Banner newspaper in Dorchester, Massachusetts.