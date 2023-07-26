Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Korey Wise, 51 (Exonerated 5)

Monica Raymund, 37 (Hightown, Chicago Fire)

Grace Byers, 39 (Empire, Harlem)

Gary Owen, 49

Kevin Spacey, 64

Francia Raisa, 35 (Grown-ish & How I Met Your Father)

Mick Jagger, 80 (Rolling Stones)

Sasha Colby, 38 (Rupaul’s Drag Race)

Sandra Bullock, 59

Jason Statham, 56

Joe Jackson would have been 95 (Jackson father died in 2018)

Remembering:

Bobbi Kristina Brown (1993-2015)

Mary Wells (1943-1992)

Miss Cleo (1962-2016)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Major Strike Averted and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Major Strike Averted? Source:Getty Major Strike Averted? What You Need to Know: A major crisis may have been averted Tuesday morning with the announcement of an agreement between the United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the world’s largest shipping and receiving couriers, and the Teamsters Union. If agreed upon, a five-year labor agreement will avoid a major strike and a major hit to the U.S. supply chain. The agreement awaits a vote and ratification by over 300,000 union members. If the two sides had not reached an agreement, the strike was expected to begin on August 1. According to Prospect.org, “Negotiations, which broke down on July 5, resumed July 25, after UPS said that it would be “prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits.” International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a statement that UPS “put $30 billion of new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations,” and called the tentative agreement “the best contract in the history of UPS.”

2. The Price of a Black Speaker of the House? Eight Figures Source:Getty The Price of a Black Speaker of the House? Eight Figures WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is launching the Rolling Sea Action Fund, a super PAC aimed at mobilizing Black voters ahead of the 2024 elections with the goal of giving the House a Democratic majority and electing the nation’s first Black Speaker of the House. The fund will raise money and invest in advertising and campaigns for the upcoming election cycle. The Democrats currently hold 212 seats in Congress and need to flip at least five seats to become the majority party in 2024. Niccara Campbell-Wallace, the former Political Director of the CBC, is the executive director of the new fund. One of its main objectives is to recognize the crucial role of Black voters as the “backbone” of the Democratic party.

3. LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout Source:Getty LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout What You Need to Know: According to TMZ Sports, Bronny James, son of NBA Superstar LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest while at a USC basketball workout on Monday. “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” a spokesperson of the James family told TMZ Sports.

4. A Black Woman Was Killed Because Someone Thought She Was Transgender Source:Getty A Black Woman Was Killed Because Someone Thought She Was Transgender WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: A cisgender woman was stabbed to death because her alleged killer believed she was transgender. 67-year-old Tommy W. Earl was charged with the murder of 59-year-old Michelle Dionne Peacock in Richmond, Indiana July 3rd. According to a court affidavit, Earl approaches Peacock and slits her throat with a straight razor. According to investigators, Earl told them Peacock was a “male acting like a woman,” implying he believed, incorrectly, that she was trans. Earl went on to say that he would “do it again.”