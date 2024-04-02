Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Maryland Governor Ignores Racist Trolls and More

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs Quavo, 33 Karlous Miller, 41 Adam Rodriguez, 49 Roselyn Sanchez, 51 Pedro Pascal, 49 (Narcos, The Last Of Us, The Mandalorian) Christopher Meloni, 63 (Elliot on Law and Order SVU, Organized Crime, OZ) Marvin Gaye would have been 85 (Murdered by his father in 1984 one day before bday) Traci Braxton would have been 53 (Braxton sister who died in 2022) Rodney King would have been 59 (Beaten by LAPD then community rioted in 1992 after their acquittal, he died in 2012) Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ April 2, 2024 WATCH BELOW Quavo, 33 Karlous Miller, 41 Adam Rodriguez, 49 Roselyn Sanchez, 51 Pedro Pascal, 49 (Narcos, The Last Of Us, The Mandalorian) Christopher Meloni, 63 (Elliot on Law and Order SVU, Organized Crime, OZ) Marvin Gaye would have been 85 (Murdered by his father in 1984 one day before bday) Traci Braxton would have been 53 (Braxton sister who died in 2022) Rodney King would have been 59 (Beaten by LAPD then community rioted in 1992 after their acquittal, he died in 2012)

1. Maryland Governor Ignores Racist Trolls: “Mission First, People Always” Source: Getty Maryland Governor Ignores Racist Trolls: “Mission First, People Always” What You Need to Know: Less than a week after the collision of a barge into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, cranes were put in place Saturday to begin removal of the wreckage of the bridge. Huge floating cranes were part of the cavalry of emergency equipment brought to the banks of the Patapsco River. According to ABC News, there were 12 cranes and support vessels such as survey, tug, dive and Coast Guard crew boats to complete the salvage operation.



The collapse was the result of a collision of a cargo ship into the bridge as it lost power during its departure from the Port of Baltimore overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.



While the local attention is on the work to clear the way to recover the bodies of victims lost in this tragic crash, and get the Port of Baltimore back in business, one Republican politician blamed the current code term, “D-E-I policies.” Axios.com reported, “Utah state Rep. Phil Lyman blamed diversity, equity and inclusion for the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore.”

2. Crypto Titan's Downfall: Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years Source: Getty Crypto Titan’s Downfall: Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In a landmark ruling on Thursday, a Manhattan court sentenced Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the once-prominent figure in the crypto world, to 25 years in federal prison and fines of $11 billion in damages for orchestrating a massive fraud scheme through what was supposed to be the Crypto Stock Exchange, FTX. The court found Bankman-Fried guilty of defrauding customers and investors, marking a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding the downfall of FTX.



You saw the commercials with Lebron James, Steph Curry, and others that aired during Super Bowl LVI in 2022. In them, celebrities say that while they aren’t crypto experts, FTX is making them richer. SBF, 32, received billions in investments under that premise and only enriched himself.



Before delivering the sentence, Judge Lewis Kaplan expressed grave concerns about Bankman-Fried’s potential future actions, emphasizing the seriousness of the crimes committed. He echoed prosecutors’ assertions that Bankman-Fried harbored aspirations for substantial political influence, which, they argued, fueled his financial misdeeds.

3. All About Plaque Psoriasis: What You Need to Know Source: Getty All About Plaque Psoriasis: What You Need to Know What You Need to Know: Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, systemic inflammatory condition that impacts millions of people. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis, accounting for at least 80% of cases. It occurs as a result of an overactive immune system attacking healthy skin cells which leads to an overproduction of cells and ultimately plaques. This condition is associated with several other health conditions, so early treatment proper management is important to lower this risk.



This lifelong condition is characterized by the presentation of itchy plaques on the skin’s surface. Psoriasis can be classified as mild, moderate, and severe disease.T he majority of cases are classified as mild to moderate. Plaques can appear anywhere on the skin but appear most commonly on the abdomen and midsection, scalp, hands, feet, elbows, and knees. Plaques are patches of skin covered in white or silver colored scales that vary in size and are round in shape. The peak ages of onset are between 20-30 years of age and 50-60 years of age. Men and women are affected equally. Psoriasis is not contagious. (READ MORE)

4. Black Student at University in Hawaii Asked to Cut His Locs Source: Getty Black Student at University in Hawaii Asked to Cut His Locs

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Kanaan VyShonne Barton is a Black student at Brigham Young University-Hawaii and has been told to cut his shoulder-length hair due to school policies. Since September, Barton has been battling over the length of his hair, which he has refused to cut. Although the school policy has no guidelines on length, the university requires students to follow an "honor code," which states hair should be "neatly trimmed."



“Regardless of the length of my hair, I am spiritually involved. I am actively going to church… I am doing well in schoolwork. I am doing everything else. But my locs mean something to me. They are culture. They are family. I shouldn’t have to cut my hair to get an education here,” said Barton.



BYU–Hawaii is a satellite campus of the Utah-based Brigham Young University and is owned and operated by the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Students are required to avoid sex “outside marriage between a man and a woman” and “same-sex romantic behavior.” Alcohol and caffeinated beverages are also prohibited, and students must follow rules regarding “dress and grooming.” “Hair should be clean, neat, modest, and avoid extremes in styles and colors… Men’s hair should be neatly trimmed. Men should be clean shaven. If worn, mustaches should be neatly trimmed,” the BYU rules state.