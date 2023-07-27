Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Rudy Giuliani Admits Dishonesty

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs

Triple H, 54

Alex Rodriguez, 48

Maya Rudolph, 51

Torey Lanez, 31

Winnie Harlow, 29

Roger Guenveur Smith, 68 (Do The Right Thang, Deep Cover, Malcolm X, American Gangster, He Got Game)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 53 (Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones)

Norman Lear, 101 (Creator of All in the Family, One Day At A Time, The Jeffersons and Sanford and Son)

Remembering:

Reggie Lewis (1965-1993)

Young Dolph would have been 38 (Murdered in 2021)

1. Stop the Lies Source:Getty Stop the Lies What You Need to Know: Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, admitted he made false statements about two women who worked the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. The admission was entered in a lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss. The Black women charged they were harassed and received death threats after Rudy Giuliani claimed they committed election fraud. However, as USATODAY pointed out, the former mayor and former U.S. Attorney, “refuses to accept his statements caused damage to the plaintiffs, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss….” Rudy Giuliani did not make his charges off the record. He went before the Georgia state legislature and made the false allegations against Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss, that they passed USB sticks between each other. In actuality, the women said what they were actually sharing were ginger mints.

2. Shuwanza Goff Becomes First Black Woman as White House Director of Legislative Affairs Source:Getty Shuwanza Goff Becomes First Black Woman as White House Director of Legislative Affairs WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: President Joe Biden selected Shuwanza Goff, a seasoned congressional aide and former key liaison to the House at the beginning of his administration, as the new Director of Legislative Affairs. This historic appointment makes Goff the first Black woman to hold the crucial position of the White House’s chief emissary to Capitol Hill. Replacing Louisa Terrell in the role, Goff’s appointment is significant for Biden, who values his connections to lawmakers after his extensive three-decade career in Congress. With over a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, Goff boasts deep relationships with Democrats and Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

3. Metabolic Syndrome Risk Factors Rise as Menopause Approaches Source:Getty Metabolic Syndrome Risk Factors Rise as Menopause Approaches What You Need to Know: The severity of risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, and stroke appears to increase more rapidly in the years leading up to menopause—especially among African-American women, according to a new study. The risk factors, together known as metabolic syndrome, include a large waistline, high triglyceride (blood fat) levels, low HDL “good” cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar when fasting. “Previous research showed that after menopause, women were at much greater risk for metabolic syndrome than before menopause began,” said Mark DeBoer, M.D., a professor of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. “This latest study indicates that the increased risk observed earlier may be related more to the changes happening as women go through menopause and less to the changes that take place after menopause.”

4. Alabama Town Elected Its First Black Mayor, But White Residents Took His JobFlags of Alabama and the United States waving together Source:Getty Alabama Town Elected Its First Black Mayor, But White Residents Took His Job WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Patrick Braxton, a 57-year-old Black man, was elected mayor of Newbern, Alabama in 2020. James Ballard, Barbara Patrick, Janice Quarles, and Wanda Scott are people who Braxton hoped to name to the city council. However, Braxton, Ballard, Patrick, and Quarles have filed a civil rights lawsuit that claims that “minority White residents of (Newbern)…refused to accept this outcome.” Haywood Stokes III, the acting mayor of Newburn, allegedly worked with acting town council members to hold a special election where he was re-appointed to the mayoral seat, just to keep Braxton from taking office. According to the lawsuit, Newbern hadn’t held an election in “decades,” “the office of mayor was ‘inherited’ by a hand-picked successor,” and the mayor then chooses town council members without an election.