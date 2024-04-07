Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of anticipation, Dreamville Festival returned to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 7. The two-day festival was off to a great start with performances by Domani, Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown and more. Lute, EARTHGANG, and J.I.D. represented for the Dreamville Camp, and the night closed out with performances from 50 Cent and SZA.

Check out some of the day 1 action below, and keep it locked right here for day 2!

(Will Be Updated Regularly)

SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024 was originally published on hiphopnc.com