SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024

Published on April 7, 2024

After months of anticipation, Dreamville Festival returned to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 7. The two-day festival was off to a great start with performances by Domani, Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown and more. Lute, EARTHGANG, and J.I.D. represented for the Dreamville Camp, and the night closed out with performances from 50 Cent and SZA.

Check out some of the day 1 action below, and keep it locked right here for day 2!

(Will Be Updated Regularly)

1. Dreamville Fest 2024

Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

2. 50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Charles Antonio Photography

3. Dreamville Fest 2024

Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

4. Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

5. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

6. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

7. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

8. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

9. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

10. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

11. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

12. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

13. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

14. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

15. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

16. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

17. Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

18. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

19. Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

20. J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024

J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

21. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

22. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

23. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

24. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

25. Jeremih @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Jeremih @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

26. Jeremih @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Jeremih @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

27. Amaarae @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Amaarae @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

28. Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

29. Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Luh Tyler @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

30. EARTHGANG @ Dreamville Fest 2024

EARTHGANG @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

31. EARTHGANG @ Dreamville Fest 2024

EARTHGANG @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

32. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

33. Amaarae @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Amaarae @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

34. Dreamville Fest 2024

Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

35. Dreamville Fest 2024

Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

36. Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

37. Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Domani @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

38. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

39. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

40. 50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

41. J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024

J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

42. J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024

J.I.D. @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

43. 50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

44. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

45. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

46. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

47. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

48. Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Schoolboy Q @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

49. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

50. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:The Parallel Agency (@theparallelagency)/ Dreamville Festival (@dreamvillefest)

51. Da Baby @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Da Baby @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Charles Antonio Photography

52. Da Baby @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Da Baby @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Charles Antonio Photography

53. 50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Charles Antonio Photography

54. 50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Charles Antonio Photography

55. SZA @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

SZA @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

56. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

57. Jeremih @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Jeremih @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

58. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

59. Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Lil Yachty @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

60. Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Teezo Touchdown @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

61. J.I.D. @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

J.I.D. @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

62. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

63. SZA @ Dreamville Festival – Day 1

SZA @ Dreamville Festival - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

64. Domani Checking In With DJ Remedy

65. Lute @ Dreamville Fest’s Radio Row

Lute @ Dreamville Fest's Radio Row Source:R1 Digital

66. The Hennessy Experience With Brian Dawson

67. K975’s Big Ron & Ashia Skye

K975's Big Ron & Ashia Skye Source:R1 Digital

68. Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

69. The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian Interviewing Lute

The Morning Hustle's Kyle Santillian Interviewing Lute Source:R1 Digital

70. Enjoying the Vibes @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Enjoying the Vibes @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

71. Sexyy Red Fans @ Dreamville Fest 2024

Sexyy Red Fans @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

72. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024

Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

73. Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024

Fan at Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:R1 Digital

74. Inside Dreamville Festival 2024

Inside Dreamville Festival 2024 Source:R1 Digital

75. G-Unit Takeover @ Dreamville Fest

76. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty

77. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty

78. SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA @ Dreamville Fest 2024 Source:Getty
