Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate

Once a teen heartthrob, singer/actor Marques Houston is now being linked to teenagers for all the wrong reasons.

Granted, controversy isn’t a strange subject to the now-41-year-old former co-star of popular films and TV shows like A Different World, two House Party sequels, You Got Served, the live-action Fat Albert film and most notably as annoyingly-sweet neighbor Roger on the hit ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister. There was the nature of his overly-mature image and sound as a member of the ironically-titled R&B trio Immature (later IMx) starting when he was just 11 years old — songs titled “Da Munchies,” “Wiser Than My Years” and “Let Me Hmm Hmm Hmm” definitely didn’t age well. On a more deeper level, his ongoing association with Chris Stokes following the very-viral B2K sexual abuse drama of the mid 2000s, which Marques was named in as well, still rubs people the wrong way.

Of course, there’s also that abysmal plastic tuxedo he wore to the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards — still cringe to this day!

At the current moment, where we get to why his aforementioned link to teenagers is being questioned by many, Houston has been the topic of many taboo conversations over the past few years due to his 2020 marriage to then-19-year-old bride, Miya Dickey, when he was 39. Many factors play into why this union is even more weird than the obvious 20-year age difference: Marques says he met Miya when she was just 17 — see: “grooming” — and there’s been questions regarding her life before that as an alleged missing runaway since the age of 15.





…oh, and here’s what Miya’s biological mom reportedly had to say in regards to her daughter’s union with Marques:

Everything came to the surface recently due to Houston’s appearance on the upcoming episode of UNCENSORED airing this Sunday (April 9) at 10 PM/9C on our family network, TV One. The controversial part where speaks on the nature of his marriage to Miya (seen above) has caused many Twitter reactions, think-piece dialogues and public chastising overall of his intentions.





Take a look below to see what the masses are saying about Marques Houston and his formerly-teen bride, and then answer this one for us: Can a 39-year-old and 19-year-old ever truly find love without controversy?

