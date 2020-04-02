Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus, Placed On House Arrest

is a free man, technically.

The Brooklyn rapper with the rainbow hair and multiple tattoos was freed by U.S. District Judge Engelmayer on Thursday, days after he pleaded for his release due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic and how its affecting New York prisons. According to the conditions of his release, he’ll serve the first four months on home incarceration, monitored by GPS. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’ll have to remain at his residence unless he asks for permission from the probation department to seek any sort of medical treatment or talk with his attorney.

He was originally set to be released in August after serving two years with credit for time served. 6ix9ine’s lawyer argued that the rapper complained of shortness of breath recently but did not attribute it to COVID-19. “If he contracts the virus, he could die,” his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Complex.

Initially, his motion for compassionate release was denied by Judge Englemayer. “Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement,” Engelmayer’s order read. “The Court accordingly denies Mr. Hernandez’s motion for relief.”

The reactions to 6ix9ine’s early release are … well, judge for yourself.

