Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Posts Goofy Tweet About South Africans Crossing U.S. Border, Twitter Spots The Stupidity

Gov. Gregg Abbott of Texas is stirring up some controversy for no good reason at all in the Lone Star State, and it has to do with a nation that sits over 9.000 miles away. After posting a tweet about South Africans illegally crossing the border in Texas, folks on Twitter are clowning Abbott for the goofiness of the tweet.

On Sunday (Nov. 28), Gov. Abbott tweeted the following:

Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant.

Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa.

Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally.

Pure politics and hypocrisy.

Now, it is possible that South Africans were already in Mexico and are part of some roving caravan of immigrants trying to enter America, but it’s apparently obvious that Abbott is using the Trump tactic of slamming anything done by the Democratic Party in efforts to boost the standing of the Republican Party among its faithful supporters.

Dunking on President Joe Biden is the current train of thought from conservative pundits and Republicans, borrowing from the divisionary stances of the former president that became popular among a certain segment of folks across the nation. On Twitter, the words “South Africans” are trending with many comments aimed at Abbott’s implausible theory and the fact his geography skills are lacking.

We haven’t seen any coverage yet from Fox News, NewsMax, and outlets of that ilk who seize upon moments to “pwn the libs” but give it time.

We’ve got the reactions from Twitter below.

