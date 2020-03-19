That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure.

While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention.

Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed.

We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow.

Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

