The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards honored the winners for best prime time television programming, per the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Fans and attendees, alike, were hopeful for the possibility of a few unpredictable wins with the many nonwhite productions nominated this year. Unfortunately, many of those were not selected by the Academy

There was not a single nonwhite performer amongst the acting award winners. Out of the 12 major acting categories presented during the ceremony, all of the winners are White. This is especially significant to mention after recent exploration into the lack of diversity and representation within the entertainment industry award shows.

Despite the major disappointment, there were many moments during the 2021 Emmy Awards to relish in like Cedric the Entertainer’s stellar hosting skills, Micaela Coel’s captivating speech and Debbie Allen’s long-awaited win.

One notable win is Ru Paul’s 11th Emmy win for Ru Paul’s Drag Race. A massive accomplishment for Ru Paul and the drag queen community as a whole.

Check out our top moments from the 2021 Emmy Awards below. Comment with your favorite moment from the show.

The 73rd Emmy Awards Top Moments Include Michaela Coel, Debbie Allen & Cedric The Entertainer’s TV Wives [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com