Tis the season for last-minute shoppers to come through with thoughtful beauty-focused gifts. After all, following through on plans to complete Christmas shopping before the holiday rolls in is no easy feat for some people. Whether it’s deciding on the perfect gift or simple procrastination rearing its ugly head, mastering the art of early Christmas shopping is a task some people will never adapt to. Not to mention, the e-commerce world makes it pretty easy to score a clutch-worthy gift in the nick of time.
Luckily, the 2021 Christmas season is no different for last-minute shoppers. Whether you’re looking for a gift to impress your BFF skincare aficionado or your beau that’s determined to take his beard game to the next level, there are various gifts that fall in line. Most importantly, these gifts are not too hard on your wallet.
If you find yourself stuck on nailing the right gift, we’re here to help. From everything from makeup to skincare, you’ll be able to lock down some gems that’ll put smiles on your loved ones faces. With that in mind, grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to complete your last-minute Christmas shopping list. Happy Holidays!
The Beauty Gift Guide For The Last-Minute Shopper was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Urban Skin Rx Acne and Dark Spot Control PackageSource:Urban Skin Rx
No matter what age you are, tackling acne and dark spots can be problematic. And this is where the Urban Skin Rx Acne and Dark Spot Control Package ($119, UrbanSkinRx.com) works its magic. Complete with the brand’s 3-in-1 Cleansing Bar, the Clear & Even Tone Clarifying Glycolic Pads, Complexion Protection Moisturizer SPF 30, Clear Complexion Acne Serum + Dark Spot Treatment, and the Retinol Rapid Repair & Dark Spot Treatment, this kit goes in over drive to help you take back control of your skin and give your complexion the ultimate glow-up.Shop Now
2. SEPHORA COLLECTION Serum Discovery SetSource:Sephora
Contrary to popular belief, following the regimen of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing is not the only way to get the skin of your dreams. While there are plenty of skincare essentials on the market that may seem excessive, a good serum can go a long way in your routine. The Sephora Collection Serum Discovery Set ($20, Sephora.com) features a set of three serums that address a specific skincare concern to increase skin’s radiance, tackle uneven skin tone, and reduce the look of dark spots.Shop Now
3. Biossance Unstoppable Glow SetSource:Sephora
Let’s keep it real: Healthy, glowing skin is the ultimate beauty goal. After all, it comes in handy for no makeup, makeup days, and helps you feel confident. That’s why, the Biossance Unstoppable Glow Set ($29, Sephora.com) has ranked high on our list. This set helps to plump, hydrate, and illuminate your skin in minutes.Shop Now
4. fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value SetSource:Sephora
Since the chilly season is upon us, it’s very easy for your lips to sport a dry appearance. And since stealing kisses under the mistletoe is likely to happen, you don’t want to be caught slipping. So, it’s time to get acquainted with the fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value Set ($29, Sephora.com). Complete with a six-piece set of lip treatments, this set allows you to keep your pout soft, smooth, moisturized and kissable.Shop Now
5. FORVR Moody Room Sprays BundleSource:FORVR MOOD
One of the easiest ways to add some personality to your space is to add a fragrance into the mix. And while burning candles around your home is ideal, sometimes a quick fix is needed. And beauty mogul Jackie Aina struck gold with the FORVR Moody Room Sprays Bundle ($60, Forvrmood.com). Boasting two of the brand’s most popular candle scents — Cuffing Season and Left On Read — this duo packs a powerful punch to add a spritz of luxury into your space.
6. beautyblender BESTIES Original Limited-Edition Blend & Cleanse Starter SetSource:Sephora
Every makeup junkie has their own way of applying their products. However, when it comes to using the right tools, the cult-favorite Beauty blender continues to reign supreme. So, it makes perfect sense to lean on the brand to put a smile on your loved one’s face this holiday season. The Beautyblender BESTIES Original Limited-Edition Blend & Cleanse Starter Set ($20, Sephora.com) comes equipped with a beauty blender, a sponge and brush cleaner, a silicone mat, and a zipper pouch that helps to keep your essentials safely tucked away.Shop Now
7. Dosso Beauty Ultimate Beard KitSource:Dosso Beauty
Calling all beard lovers! We can all agree that there’s nothing better than you beau sporting a full, moisturized beard. And since the idea of lackluster-looking beards is a beauty faux pas, we’re here to help your man keep his look right and tight. The Dosso Beauty Ultimate Beard Kit ($56, Dossobeauty.com) comes with a beard shampoo, conditioner, oil, balm, comb, brush and toiletry bag to hold all the products. So, the days of your beau stealing your beauty products are now over.Shop Now
8. Forever Mood Fir-Get Me Not Gift SetSource:FORVR MOOD
Winter wonderland vibes are officially on deck! Forvr Mood is coming in major clutch to help you give your home the ultimate holiday vibe, courtesy of the Fir-Get Me Not Gift Set ($143, Forvrmood.com). This gorgeous box comes complete with four candles: Cookie Coma, To Live & Pine, Sneaky Link and Cabin Fever. Each candle has a unique scent that ranges from brown sugar to winter mint that’ll put any candle lover in the Christmas spirit.Shop Now