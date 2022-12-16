The Best Looks From Naturi Naughton’s Busy Press Run

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

star Naturi Naughton has been serving up looks galore this month.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star attended the world premiere of the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” wearing a beautiful light blue tulle dress by Mac Duggal. The actress, who is gearing up to make her debut in Kirk Franklin’s new holiday film, The Night Before Christmas, paired the look with light blue heels from Cult of Coquette and a jewel-embroidered Gedebe clutch.

Naughton accessorized the beautiful ensemble with stunning pearl earrings and a white fur mink courtesy of Helen Yarmak. For some flair, Naughton rocked her hair in a long braided ponytail and wore blue eyeliner and mascara to compliment her red carpet outfit.

The slayage did not stop there.

Naughton kept her impeccable attire on point all throughout her busy press run for The Night Before Christmas. During her interview with Tamron Hall this week, the former 3LW singer served up face and body in a stunning Carolina Herrera dress. The colorful gown featured long pink and purple fabric wrapped around Naughton’s cinched waist, complimenting her rich melanin. She completed the look with black kitten heels from Cult of Coquette and sparkly rings from Genevive Jewelry.

Naughton tapped celebrity stylist Harrison Thomas Crite to help with her stunning press tour attire. Here are a few more of our favorite looks from the run.

