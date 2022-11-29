The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Porsha Williams finally tied the knot with Simon Guobadia over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the big occasion with two star-studded wedding receptions filled with their close loved ones and family.

On Nov. 25, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57 kicked off their wedding extravaganza with a traditional Nigeran common law ceremony at the ritzy Four Season Hotel. One picture posted to Porsha’s Instagram account captured the star wearing a custom Edo wedding gown courtesy of African fashion designer Lakimmy, according to PEOPLE. The Pursuit of Porsha author completed her wedding look with traditional Benin coral beads and an elegant okuku headpiece. Guobadia opted for a white tunic which he paired with a long white skirt and traditional beads that looked similar to his wifey. Guobadia hails from Benin City, the Edo State of Nigeria.

Later, Williams changed into two gowns carefully crafted by designer Tabik. One was royal blue and the other was a rich gold color.

“Guests were also asked to follow suit by wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal,” according to the outlet.

Ahead of the nuptials, Williams said she was “ridiculously excited” to walk down the aisle with her husband.

“I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous,” she continued. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia on the other hand was a bit “nervous” about the big day.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,’” he explained. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The fun didn’t stop there. On Nov. 26, Williams and her hubby kept the romance flowing with a second wedding ceremony, where a number of star-studded celebs were in attendance. This time, the pair opted for a lavish white wedding ceremony.

Porsha shined in a beautiful ballroom wedding gown that featured floral detailing. She completed her stunning wedding ensemble with a gleaming white crown. Guobadia opted for a Black general suit.

Attendees put on their best attire in honor of the big occasion, too. Here are some of our favorite looks from Porsha and Simon’s stunning wedding ceremony.

