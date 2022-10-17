The Best Looks From The 2022 Academy Museum Gala

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

On Oct. 15, a ton of stars lit up Los Angeles for the 2nd annual 2022 Academy Museum Gala. The star-studded event raised over $10 million in donations for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ education and programming initiatives.

Kerry Washington,

Ava DuVernay

, and George Clooney were some of the big names in attendance.

During the ceremony, actress Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy’s inaugural Museum Gala Icon Award, while Broken Flowers star Tilda Swinton received the Visionary Award. The honorable distinction is given to “an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy also praised Steve McQueen with the Vantage Award and Miky Lee with the Pillar Award.

On the red carpet, a number of stars delivered jaw-dropping fashion in honor of the big occasion. Let’s take a look at a few fashionable highlights from the star-studded event.

