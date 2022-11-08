The Best Looks From The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

On Monday night, a star-studded list of celebs pulled out their best couture in honor of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. This year marks the coveted ceremony’s 60th anniversary. Every year, The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) holds a prestigious award ceremony to celebrate and applaud designers who are using their boundless creativity to transform and push the industry forward.
Some of fashion’s biggest power players were present for the massive event including SKIMS shapewear CEO Kim Kardashian, who accepted the inaugural “Innovation Award” during the ceremony.
The 42-year-old reality TV star turned heads on the red carpet in a shiny PVC Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a structured corset top. Kim wore her blonde tresses slicked back, complimenting the futuristic ensemble. Her sisters, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall were also in attendance.
This year, the CFDA introduced a new Stylist Award category, which honored legendary celebrity stylist and fashion designer Law Roach. The star, who has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, dazzled on the red carpet in a polka dot tunic dress that flared all the way down to the floor. Roach paired the unique look with a large pink rose brooch.
Back in September, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, spoke about the significance of this year’s nominees, noting how they “reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry.”
Other celebs who showered the annual award ceremony with their head-turning style include KeKe Palmer, Tinashe, Janelle Monáe, and model Precious Lee.
Here are a few of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night out.
1. Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Kylie Jenner sizzled at the award ceremony in a lacy Mugler dress. The curvy gown showed off the reality TV star’s legs through the ensemble’s deep frontal slip. The mother of two wore her hair slicked up into a unique bun that featured a curly bang.
2. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey turned heads in a beautiful Carolina Herrera dress from the designer’s forthcoming Spring and Summer collection. The pink gown showed off her chiseled midriff and legs in the dainty ensemble. The star, who is set to make her debut in Disney’s forthcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid, tied the look together with red heels and emerald green statement earrings.
3. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer also dazzled in Carolina Herrera. The “Nope” star shined bright in a floral off-the-shoulder gown from the designer’s forthcoming Spring and Summer collection. Palmer paired the beautiful look with matching knee-high boots.
4. Adesuwa AighewiSource:Getty
Model Adesuwa Aighewi wore a futuristic custom suit.
5. Anok YaiSource:Getty
6. Ugbad AbdiSource:Getty
Ugbad Abdi left no crumbs in a sequined hooded gown by Michael Kors.
7. CaSandra DiggsSource:Getty
CFDA President CaSandra Diggs wore a gleaming green poncho dress that featured a long stunning train. The fashion aficionado styled the look up with silver kitten heels and a black clutch.
8. Carly CushnieSource:Getty
Fashion designer and CFDA member Carly Cushnie dazzled in a satin lavender blouse and matching trousers.
9. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington served face and body in a black mini-dress that featured ruffled intricate designs.
10. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty
Khloe Kardashian sizzled on the red carpet in a curve-hugging LaQuan Smith dress. The reality TV star wore her blonde hair slicked back into a tight bun and she tied the ensemble together with a smokey eye.
11. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe ate up the red carpet in a puffy black and white Thom Browne gown. The wonky piece is set to premiere in the designer’s Summer and Spring collection. Monáe, 36, paired the look with chunky platform heels that looked like roller skates. The hitmaker also wore stunning jewelry courtesy of Eéra.
12. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Rockstar Lenny Kravitz showed to the awards ceremony looking cooler than ever in a black coat vest courtesy of LaQuan Smith. The intricate piece featured feathered material that stood against the singer’s muscly physique.
13. Natalia BryantSource:Getty
Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, dazzled in a Tom Ford gown.
14. Raisa FlowersSource:Getty
Celebrity makeup artist Raisa Flowers shut down the red carpet in a whimsical medieval gown by Robert Wun.
15. Jesse WilliamsSource:Getty
Jesse Williams showed up to the event in a dapper two-toned Thom Browne trench coat that he laid over a black suit jacket and shorts.