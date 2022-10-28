The Best Looks From The Forever Valentino Exhibit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

This week, a number of celebs broke out their best couture in honor of Maison Valentino’s star-studded event at the M7 Museum in Doha, Qatar.

On Thursday night, the revered fashion house celebrated the opening of its Forever Valentino exhibition– an immersive fashion event, which paid homage to the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani. The legendary designer turned 90 earlier this year and to celebrate the milestone, the luxury Italian brand pulled over 200 unique haute couture pieces and exclusive outfits to display for the show.

According to M7, “the exhibition weaves a richly textured image of the city of Rome inlaid with private memories and precious discoveries from the Maison’s six decades-long histories, including rarely seen ensembles designed for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and, more recently, Zendaya, along with stunning creations and virtuosic examples of Valentino’s legendary cult of excellence.”

The special event brought out a bevy of celebs and fashionistas including the goat Naomi Campbell, Sabrina Elba, and R&B titan Maxwell.

It looks like attendees had the opportunity to visit multiple rooms throughout the incredible fashion exhibition. On Instagram, Valentino gave fans a sneak peek of the Palazzo Room, a portion of the exhibit that takes a look at some of the brand’s signature red gowns.

“Red is the color of love, passion, individuality, and Valentino,” the company said of the exhibit in the caption. “Inside the Palazzo room at #ForeverValentino, looks in the iconic Rosso Valentino hue are placed within a recreation of the brand’s Palazzo Mignanelli courtyard. Upon entrance, find 34 groundbreaking looks alongside an interpretation of @igor_mitoraj_atelier’s iconic sculpture,” they added.

The fashion was sizzling all throughout the show, too! Here are some of our favorite looks from Valentino’s big event.

The Best Looks From The Forever Valentino Exhibit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com