Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drizzy’s amid a media run that also included an awkwardly hilarious with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, which also had its viral moments.

But a recent freestyle for On The Radar Radio with Central Cee has everyone creating a new meme. The 6 God hops into his UK bag of tricks this go-round with obscure Canadian references, but the most memorable part comes before he starts rapping.

When he steps in front of the mic, he raddles off a few adlibs, with one being, “It’s a madness and badness… combination.”

But when he says “combination,” he does it with a Caribbean accent, and Twitter can’t get enough of it.

During his third concert at New York’s Barclay Center, Drake revealed that For All The Dogs is set to release in the coming weeks and mentioned that the freestyle would be coming soon.

“I got a freestyle dropping tomorrow,” he told the Brooklyn crowd. “I got an album coming in, like, I don’t know… A couple of weeks or some sh-t.”

The album comes as a celebration of Drake dropping his first poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, which he excitedly told fans on Instagram, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life.”

See the best “Combination” memes from Drake’s On The Radar Freestyle with Central Cee below.

The Best Reactions To Drake’s “Combination” Adlib From His “On The Radar” Freestyle was originally published on cassiuslife.com