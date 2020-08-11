The BIG 10 Postpones All Fall Sports, See What Ohio State Had to Say and More

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

First football now all fall sports are being postponed for the BIG 10 due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement officially came today via their website where Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren ran down the reasons why this decision was made.

Reactions are all over the place from players, coaches, and fans but the good news is Ohio State athletes will remain on scholarship and still have access to academic support services, mental health counseling, and more.

