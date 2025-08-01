The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 1, 2025, 11:45 A.M.
On Thursday, President Trump officially announced increased tariffs on imports from more than 60 U.S. trading partners, set to take effect next week, just before a midnight deadline. The executive order detailed new tariff rates ranging up to 41% for countries like Syria and 40% for Laos and Myanmar. Nearly all imports from affected nations will face tariffs of at least 10%.
The tariffs will apply to goods entering U.S. consumption starting seven days after the announcement, giving Customs and Border Protection time to prepare. The new rates affect nearly 70 countries, including those with which the U.S. has trade agreements, such as Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, which have tailored tariffs reflecting their deals.
The administration categorized trading partners into three groups based on trade balance: countries with U.S. trade surpluses face 10% tariffs, those with small deficits face 15%, and those with larger deficits face higher rates. Canada, Mexico, and China—America’s top trading partners—are treated separately. Canada’s tariffs will rise from 25% to 35% starting Friday due to concerns over drug trafficking, while Mexico and China received temporary deadline extensions.
The move has drawn criticism internationally, with Canada disputing the justification for tariffs and China condemning the escalating trade conflict. Despite ambitious goals to secure numerous trade deals rapidly, the administration has finalized only a handful, often without comprehensive details.
While the tariffs aim to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, experts warn they may raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses. Financial markets responded negatively, with stock futures dropping after the announcement. Still, the administration emphasizes tariff revenues and improved trade terms as signs of progress in its trade agenda.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com
1. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
2. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
3. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
4. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
5. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
6. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
7. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
8. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
9. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
10. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
11. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
12. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
13. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
14. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
15. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
16. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say
17. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
18. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
19. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
20. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
21. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
22. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
23. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
24. Trump budget bill stalls in House
25. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
26. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
27. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
28. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
29. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
30. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
31. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
32. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
33. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
34. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
35. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
36. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
37. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
38. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
39. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
40. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
41. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
42. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
43. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
44. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
45. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
46. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
47. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
48. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
49. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
50. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
51. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
52. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
53. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
54. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
55. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
56. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
57. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
58. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
59. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
60. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
61. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
62. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
63. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
64. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
65. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
66. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
67. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
68. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
69. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
70. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue
71. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
72. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
73. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
74. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
75. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
76. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
77. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
78. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
79. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
80. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
81. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
82. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
83. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
84. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
85. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
86. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
87. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
88. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
89. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
90. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
91. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
92. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
93. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
94. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
95. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
96. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
97. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
98. Trump makes trade deal with China
99. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
100. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
101. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
102. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
103. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
104. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
105. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
106. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
107. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
108. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
109. Pope Francis dies at age 88
110. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations
111. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
112. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
113. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
114. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
115. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
116. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
117. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
118. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
119. Trump delays TikTok ban again
120. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
121. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
122. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
123. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
124. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
125. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
126. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
127. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
128. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
129. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
130. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
131. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
132. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
133. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
134. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
135. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
136. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
137. Trump deportations challenged in court
138. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
139. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
140. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
141. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
142. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
143. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
144. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
145. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
146. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
147. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
148. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
149. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
150. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
151. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
152. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
153. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
154. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
155. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
156. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
157. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
158. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
159. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
160. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
161. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
162. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
163. Trump addresses Congress
164. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
165. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
166. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
167. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
168. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
169. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
170. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages
171. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show
172. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials
173. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
174. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
175. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
176. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
177. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
178. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
179. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
180. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
181. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
182. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
183. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
184. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
185. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
186. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
187. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
188. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
189. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
190. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
191. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
192. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
193. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
194. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
195. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
196. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
197. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
198. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
199. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
200. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
201. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
202. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
203. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
204. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
205. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
206. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
207. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
208. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
209. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
210. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
211. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
212. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
213. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
214. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
215. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
216. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
217. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
218. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
219. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
220. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
221. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
222. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
223. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
224. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
225. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
226. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
227. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
228. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
229. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
230. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
231. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
232. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
233. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
CareSource Adopt A Classroom
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
-
Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence
-
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy
-
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe