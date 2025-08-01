Listen Live
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on August 1, 2025

Updated Aug. 1, 2025, 11:45 A.M.

On Thursday, President Trump officially announced increased tariffs on imports from more than 60 U.S. trading partners, set to take effect next week, just before a midnight deadline. The executive order detailed new tariff rates ranging up to 41% for countries like Syria and 40% for Laos and Myanmar. Nearly all imports from affected nations will face tariffs of at least 10%.

The tariffs will apply to goods entering U.S. consumption starting seven days after the announcement, giving Customs and Border Protection time to prepare. The new rates affect nearly 70 countries, including those with which the U.S. has trade agreements, such as Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, which have tailored tariffs reflecting their deals.

The administration categorized trading partners into three groups based on trade balance: countries with U.S. trade surpluses face 10% tariffs, those with small deficits face 15%, and those with larger deficits face higher rates. Canada, Mexico, and China—America’s top trading partners—are treated separately. Canada’s tariffs will rise from 25% to 35% starting Friday due to concerns over drug trafficking, while Mexico and China received temporary deadline extensions.

The move has drawn criticism internationally, with Canada disputing the justification for tariffs and China condemning the escalating trade conflict. Despite ambitious goals to secure numerous trade deals rapidly, the administration has finalized only a handful, often without comprehensive details.

While the tariffs aim to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, experts warn they may raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses. Financial markets responded negatively, with stock futures dropping after the announcement. Still, the administration emphasizes tariff revenues and improved trade terms as signs of progress in its trade agenda.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

1. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

2. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

3. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

4. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

5. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

6. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

7. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

8. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

9. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

10. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

11. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

12. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

13. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

14. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

15. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

16. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say

17. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

18. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

19. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

20. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

21. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

22. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

23. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

24. Trump budget bill stalls in House

25. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

26. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

27. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

28. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

29. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

30. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

31. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

32. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

33. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

34. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

35. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

36. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

37. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

38. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

39. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

40. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

41. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

42. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

43. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

44. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

45. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

46. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

47. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

48. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

49. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

50. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

51. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

52. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

53. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

54. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

55. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

56. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

57. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

58. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

59. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

60. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

61. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

62. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

63. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

64. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

65. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

66. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

67. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

68. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

69. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

70. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

71. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

72. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

73. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

74. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

75. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

76. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

77. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

78. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

79. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

80. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

81. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

82. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

83. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

84. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

85. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

86. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

87. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

88. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

89. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

90. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

91. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

92. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

93. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

94. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

95. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

96. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

97. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

98. Trump makes trade deal with China

99. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

100. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

101. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

102. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

103. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003

104. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

105. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

106. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

107. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

108. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

109. Pope Francis dies at age 88

110. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

111. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

112. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

113. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

114. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

115. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

116. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

117. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

118. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

119. Trump delays TikTok ban again

120. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

121. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

122. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

123. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

124. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

125. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

126. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

127. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

128. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

129. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

130. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

131. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

132. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

133. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

134. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

135. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

136. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

137. Trump deportations challenged in court

138. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

139. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

140. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

141. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

142. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

143. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

144. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

145. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

146. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

147. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

148. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

149. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

150. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

151. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

152. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

153. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

154. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

155. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

156. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

157. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

158. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

159. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

160. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

161. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

162. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

163. Trump addresses Congress

164. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

165. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

166. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

167. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

168. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

169. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

170. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

171. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

172. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

173. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

174. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

175. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

176. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

177. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

178. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

179. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

180. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

181. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

182. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

183. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

184. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

185. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

186. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

187. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

188. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

189. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

190. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

191. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

192. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

193. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

194. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

195. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

196. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

197. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

198. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

199. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

200. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

201. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

202. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

203. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

204. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

205. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

206. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

207. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

208. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

209. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

210. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

211. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

212. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

213. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

214. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

215. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

216. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

217. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

218. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

219. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

220. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

221. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

222. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

223. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

224. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

225. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

226. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

227. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

228. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

229. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

230. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

231. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

232. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

233. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

