The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 1, 2025, 11:45 A.M.

On Thursday, President Trump officially announced increased tariffs on imports from more than 60 U.S. trading partners, set to take effect next week, just before a midnight deadline. The executive order detailed new tariff rates ranging up to 41% for countries like Syria and 40% for Laos and Myanmar. Nearly all imports from affected nations will face tariffs of at least 10%.

The tariffs will apply to goods entering U.S. consumption starting seven days after the announcement, giving Customs and Border Protection time to prepare. The new rates affect nearly 70 countries, including those with which the U.S. has trade agreements, such as Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, which have tailored tariffs reflecting their deals.

The administration categorized trading partners into three groups based on trade balance: countries with U.S. trade surpluses face 10% tariffs, those with small deficits face 15%, and those with larger deficits face higher rates. Canada, Mexico, and China—America’s top trading partners—are treated separately. Canada’s tariffs will rise from 25% to 35% starting Friday due to concerns over drug trafficking, while Mexico and China received temporary deadline extensions.

The move has drawn criticism internationally, with Canada disputing the justification for tariffs and China condemning the escalating trade conflict. Despite ambitious goals to secure numerous trade deals rapidly, the administration has finalized only a handful, often without comprehensive details.

While the tariffs aim to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, experts warn they may raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses. Financial markets responded negatively, with stock futures dropping after the announcement. Still, the administration emphasizes tariff revenues and improved trade terms as signs of progress in its trade agenda.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com

1. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% 2. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast 3. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress 4. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me” 5. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect 6. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm 7. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms 8. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision 9. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty 10. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him 11. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students 12. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims 13. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison 14. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline 15. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches 16. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say 17. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs 18. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE 19. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports 20. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods 21. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized 22. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote 23. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports 24. Trump budget bill stalls in House 25. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing 26. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam 27. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know 28. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial 29. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote 30. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students 31. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill 32. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline 33. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” 34. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada 35. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill 36. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power 37. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda 38. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow 39. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans 40. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites 41. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now 42. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar 43. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East 44. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world 45. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites 46. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move 47. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” 48. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces 49. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds 50. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up 51. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal 52. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won 53. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies 54. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates 55. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict 56. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill 57. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says 58. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill 59. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports 60. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities 61. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers 62. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade 63. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other 64. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants 65. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 66. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran 67. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway 68. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash 69. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 70. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue 71. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention 72. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean 73. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles 74. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies 75. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges 76. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations 77. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says 78. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations 79. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double 80. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination” 81. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands 82. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge 83. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court 84. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE 85. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion 86. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard 87. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools 88. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools 89. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody 90. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts” 91. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood 92. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban 93. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework 94. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash 95. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak 96. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer 97. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan 98. Trump makes trade deal with China 99. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV 100. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying 101. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume 102. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport 103. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003 104. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis 105. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration 106. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate 107. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans 108. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially” 109. Pope Francis dies at age 88 110. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations 111. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ 112. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized 113. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King 114. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics 115. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City 116. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations 117. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies 118. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs 119. Trump delays TikTok ban again 120. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news 121. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries 122. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says 123. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest 124. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies 125. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president 126. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake 127. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers 128. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5? 129. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs 130. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats 131. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials 132. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears? 133. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B 134. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education 135. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service 136. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space 137. Trump deportations challenged in court 138. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S. 139. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms 140. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts 141. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown 142. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames 143. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs 144. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed 145. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans 146. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections 147. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states 148. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce 149. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February 150. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect 151. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic 152. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags 153. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession 154. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza 155. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack 156. The government tries to avoid a shutdown 157. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation 158. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years 159. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada 160. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads 161. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2 162. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department 163. Trump addresses Congress 164. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect 165. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US 166. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office 167. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people 168. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont 169. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA 170. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages 171. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show 172. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials 173. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email 174. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director 175. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025 176. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says 177. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 178. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash 179. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport 180. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money 181. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera 182. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system 183. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season 184. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta 185. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures 186. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 187. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl 188. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now 189. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote 190. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego 191. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport 192. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps 193. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 194. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration 195. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head 196. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave 197. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance 198. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages 199. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead 200. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports 201. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump 202. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong 203. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education 204. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates 205. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood 206. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C. 207. White House rescinds federal aid freeze 208. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants 209. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance 210. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts 211. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship 212. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave 213. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions 214. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in 215. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President 216. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members 217. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S. 218. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect 219. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban 220. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy 221. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal 222. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 223. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban 224. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas 225. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C. 226. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres 227. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” 228. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana 229. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation 230. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping 231. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom 232. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY 233. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’