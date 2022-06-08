The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

A swanky NYC rooftop is the scene for ourdigital cover shoot with Ashanti. What began as a hopeful pitch to Ashanti’s team, one year ago, has finally come to fruition. And at the perfect time — to celebrate Ashanti as the first artist to revive our InterludesLIVE concert series on June 8 in ATL.

COVER STORY: Ashanti: Evolution Of An Icon

We all have an artist or act we associate with the most memorable times in our lives. I’ve been an Ashanti fan since she hit the scene with Ja Rule and Murder Inc in the early 2000s (which I reflect on in our digital cover story “Ashanti: Evolution Of An Icon.“) Back then, like Ashanti, I couldn’t imagine I’d be as successful as I am today — in a position to put such an iconic act on a cover with the help of an incredible team. For me, this cover and cover story is a dream come true — a full-circle moment I wish I could tell my younger self when I was singing, “Dreams are real…”

Three looks. Long hours. A happy Ashanti. It’s well worth it. “The photoshoot was so fun and had a grown and sexy vibe,” she told me during our interview. “I love that we were able to shoot in New York City and on top of a rooftop. It definitely made me feel like I was on top of the world. My stylist Tim, found dresses that gave a powerful statement and definitely fit my curves. We also wanted dresses that made a statement. I loved all the looks but I have to say one of my favorites was the silver dress with the ruffle.”

Get into all the looks, below:

Credits:

Talent: @Ashanti

Photographer: JD Barnes @JDTheCombo

Cover Story/ Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Digi Tech: Josh Robinson @joshrobinsonstudio

Photo Assistant: Oren Siddo @OrenSiddo

Wardrobe Stylist: Tim B. @styledbytimb

Stylist assistants: Nasir Williams @nysircarter Jermicia Lloyd @jermicia

Hair Stylist: Kalief Wolfe @kalief_w

Makeup Artist: Angie Mar. @missangiemar

Creative Director: Jordan Benston @jbthegawd

BTS Videographer: Kevin Spence @the_constantine_lens

Production: Danielle Howell @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

Production Assistants: Genese Legere @ms_g__ Nate Cherry

SVP of Content: @AllieMcgev

Publicist: Michelle Huff Elliott @huffprgirl

Management: Tina Y. Douglas @theoriginalmomanger

Executive Assistant to Ashanti: Robin Clark

