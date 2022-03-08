The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The ‘Women’s History Month’ Cover Of HelloBeautiful

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism and an emerging fashionista, who uses her style to express her individuality. Thehost is our “Women’s History Month” cover star. With over 20 years in the media game, Hall has giving us hard-hitting TV moments and fashion to match.

In our digital cover story, Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer, Tamron opens up about collaborating with her show stylist Eric Niemand on how she achieves her daily show looks, motherhood and staying connected to the culture.

“Every week we have a style meeting, so every outfit and coordination is very deliberate, we think about the color, the tone, how many pants have I worn this week and I also think about it in a sense with age. I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion”.

