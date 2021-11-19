The Hottest Looks From The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere

The next iteration of the Power universe is underway as cast members of Power Book II: Ghost gathered at New York City’s SVA Theatre this week to celebrate the premiere of the show’s upcoming second season. The star-studded event brought out some of the biggest names in the business as they celebrated the return of the network’s highly anticipated drama.
Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and stars Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey, Jr., Paige Hurd, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and others from Power universe showed up and showed out on the black carpet as they watched episode one of Tariq St. Patrick’s continued journey. And while everyone’s counting down the days until the series returns, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the premiere event.
1. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige hit us with an angelic all-white look for the star-studded evening. She wore a white, faux fur jacket and white pantsuit underneath and kept the theme going as she wore her platinum blonde locs in a side-part up ‘do.
2. Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Here’s another look at Mary J. Blige along with the star of the series, Michael Rainey Jr., who looked super cool in his black sunnies and black jacket as they posed on the black carpet.
3. LaToya TonodeoSource:Getty
LaToya Tonodeo looked gorgeous on the black carpet in this sexy off-the-shoulder orange dress that featured a peekaboo cut out at the midriff.
4. Mary J. Blige and LaToya TonodeoSource:Getty
Here’s another look at Mary J. Blige and LaToya Tonodeo as they looked stunning together on the black carpet.
5. Paige HurdSource:Getty
Paige Hurd looked gorgeous in this sexy cutout, one-shoulder black dress. She wore her hair in a short, slicked-back style and gave us dramatic glam on her eyes and cheeks.
6. Alix LapriSource:Getty
Alix Lapri turned heads in this black and white long-sleeved gown. She gave us a natural beat and wore her hair in a classic slicked-back pony tail as she flicked it up on the carpet.
7. Malcolm MaysSource:Getty
Malcolm Mays kept it cute, comfortable, and casual for the evening as he donned a knit cap and green bomber jacket.