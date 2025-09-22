America’s love for movies runs deep — it’s woven into the cultural fabric of the country. From popcorn-filled summer blockbusters to Oscar-worthy dramas, films have long been a way for people to escape, reflect, and connect. Whether it’s the thrill of lining up for a midnight premiere or binge-watching trailers months in advance, American audiences have a tradition of turning cinema into a shared experience. Streaming may have changed how we watch, but the excitement of what’s next — the next big sequel, surprise breakout, or cinematic universe installment — still drives conversation in homes, theaters, and online.

As 2026 approaches, that excitement is already building. Major studios are gearing up for a packed slate of highly anticipated releases, including Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey, the return of Toy Story in its fifth installment, and the live-action remake of Moana. Superhero fans are eager for DC’s Supergirl and a new Avengers movie, while franchises like Hunger Games and Super Mario Bros. are drawing both nostalgia and curiosity. In true Hollywood fashion, 2026 promises a mix of spectacle, emotion, and cultural moments — and American audiences are more than ready.

Scroll below for a early look at some of the most anticipated films of 2026.

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2026 (So Far) was originally published on theboxhouston.com