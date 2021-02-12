CLOSE
The New Negro Spiritual: 25 Songs That Define The Culture

Posted February 12, 2021

These aren’t your ancestors’ negro spirituals.

They’re a testimony for millennials who brave the digital minefields of social media every day and have the battle scars to prove it.

They’re the praise and worship anthems for a generation plagued by cancel culture and a constant need for validation. But, we shall overcome.

These songs are for you. Turn them up! Get into our playlist below and let us know what songs we missed in the comments.

1. Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz)

2. Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob

3. Wipe Me Down – Lil Boosie Ft. Foxx & Webbie

4. Dreams and Nightmares – Meek Mill

5. Back That Azz Up – Juvenile

6. Throw Some D’s Remix – Rich Boy ft. Andre 3000, Jim Jones, Nelly, Murphy Lee & The Game

7. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly and Maze

8. I Think I Love Her – Gucci Mane

9. Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia

10. They Know (Dey Know) – Shawty Lo

11. I Think They Like Me (Remix) – Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Jermiane Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow

12. My Boo – Ghost Town DJs

13. Down Bottom – Ruff Ryders ft. Drag-On & Juvenile

14. Slob On My Knob – Three 6 Mafia

15. Chickenhead – Project Pat ft. La Chat & Three 6 Mafia

16. Still Fly – Big Tymers

17. Po Pimp – Do Or Die

18. Candy – Cameo

19. Trap Or Die – Jeezy

20. I Really Mean It – The Diplomats

21. Can We Talk – Tevin Campbell

22. Move B***h – Ludacris ft. Mystikal & I-20

23. Project Bitch – Big Tymers, Juvenile & Lil Wayne

24. Make ‘Em Say Ugh – Master P

25. Faneto – Chief Keef

