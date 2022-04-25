The Next Whitney Houston? See The Actress Playing ‘The Voice’ In Her 2022 Biopic

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The upcoming Clive Davis-produced Whitney Houston biopic has been a heavily debated topic since it first went into pre-production a few years ago.

One of the core talking points has been the casting of British actor Naomi Ackie as “The Voice” herself, which was made official today with the release by Sony Pictures of the biopic’s movie poster.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Slated for a December 2022 release date, the aptly-titled film I Wanna Dance With Somebody promises to showcase the meteoric rise and tragic end of “the greatest voice” with an “even greater story.” Of course not everyone is on board with Whitney receiving yet another biopic, especially after the lukewarm reception of Lifetime’s 2015 made-for-TV film, Whitney, starring model/actress Yaya DaCosta. Fellow R&B icon Dionne Warwick even shunned the project back in October of last year, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I want them to let Whitney rest in peace,” and adding, “Leave her alone. Ten years [since she died] – it’s time to let her sleep.”

Although 2015’s Whitney had Hollywood icon Angela Bassett in the executive producer seat, it means a whole lot more knowing that Clive Davis, the man who orchestrated her career at its peak, is taking the lead on this project. Add to the fact that her estate is on board as well, and all the pieces may come together to give us something along the lines of Ray, What’s Love Got To Do With It and other music biopics that’ve come to be revered in our culture.

All that’s left to determine is whether Naomi Ackie, who made a huge splash in 2019 as Jannah in the blockbuster hit Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has the chops to pull off the role of a lifetime.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a minute to get familiar with Naomi Ackie, the actress set to play late music legend Whitney Houston in the biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, arriving exclusively in theaters this December:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Next Whitney Houston? See The Actress Playing ‘The Voice’ In Her 2022 Biopic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com