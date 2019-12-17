The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade

From Jennifer Lopez hitting the runway in her iconic Versace dress looking better than the first time she wore it to Lady Gaga wearing a dress made out of meat the past decade was definitely filled with fashion highs and fashion lows!
Check out the top 11 most iconic celebrity fashion moments from the last decade!
1. Beyonce at 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts FestivalSource:Getty
INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
2. The Obamas host Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong State Visit To The White HouseSource:Getty
Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, August 2, on the North Portico of the White House, President Barack Obama, gives the sign of approval for his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama's look for the evening, an ivory-colored dress designed by Brandon Maxwell, as they await the arrival of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. and his wife, Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong, in honor of their State visit to the White House. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
3. Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
Lady Gaga attends the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
4. Jennifer Lopez on the Versace – Runway – Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020Source:Getty
MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 20: Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace Ready to Wear fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
5. Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion AwardsSource:WENN
Rihanna 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards – Red Carpet Arrivals
6. Cardi B at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
7. Billy Porter at the 91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)Source:WENN
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) held at the Dolby Theatre – ArrivalsnnFeaturing: Billy PorternWhere: Los Angeles, California, United StatesnWhen: 24 Feb 2019nCredit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
8. Kanye and Kim West at the “PUNK: Chaos To Couture” Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)
9. Taylor Swift at the 2016 GRAMMY AwardsSource:WENN
58th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2016 – Arrivals held at the Staples Center red carpet
10. LupitaNyong’o at the 86th Annual Oscars om 2014Source:WENN
The 86th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre – Press Room