The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. At this year’s ceremony the legendary, Sally Field received the SAG Life Achievement Award becoming the 58th recipient.

But let’s be real, most of us watch these award shows to see the elaborate outfits worn by our favorite celebrities.  Sometimes they nail the look, and sometimes they miss it.  But we’ve collected the top eleven red carpet looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Zendaya

Source:Getty

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Valentino

2. Cate Blanchett

Source:Getty

Cate Blanchett arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards Armani Privé 

3. Quinta Brunson

Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji 

4. Emily Blunt

Source:Getty

Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Oscar De La Renta

5. Janelle James

Source:Getty

Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Rodarte 

6. Michelle Yeoh

Source:Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Schiaparelli SS23 Couture

7. Angela Bassett

Source:Getty

US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.

8. Jenna Ortega

Source:Getty

Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Versace 

9. Niecy Nash

Source:Getty

Niecy Nash at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Vera Wang

10. Cara Delevingne

Source:Getty

Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Carolina Herrera 

11. Viola Davis

Source:Getty

Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Valentino 

12. Austin Butler

Source:Getty

Austin Butler arrives at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award wearing Gucci

