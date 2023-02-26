The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. At this year’s ceremony the legendary, Sally Field received the SAG Life Achievement Award becoming the 58th recipient.
But let’s be real, most of us watch these award shows to see the elaborate outfits worn by our favorite celebrities. Sometimes they nail the look, and sometimes they miss it. But we’ve collected the top eleven red carpet looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Valentino
2. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Cate BlanchettSource:Getty
Cate Blanchett arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards Armani Privé
3. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji
4. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Emily BluntSource:Getty
Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Oscar De La Renta
5. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Rodarte
6. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Michelle YeohSource:Getty
Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Schiaparelli SS23 Couture
7. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Angela BassettSource:Getty
US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,film industry,actress,california,century city,city of los angeles,american culture,human interest,angela bassett,screen actors guild,29th screen actors guild awards
8. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Jenna OrtegaSource:Getty
Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Versace
9. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Vera Wang
10. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Cara DelevingneSource:Getty
Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Carolina Herrera
11. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Viola DavisSource:Getty
Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing Valentino
12. The Top 12 Red Carpet Looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards: Austin ButlerSource:Getty
Austin Butler arrives at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award wearing Gucci