The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is having a moment. Since the world met energizing players like Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Kamilla Cardoso, and other powerhouses, more attention has been brought to women’s basketball and the professional league like never before.
But fans aren’t just checking for who’s scoring on the court. We’re also eyeing the fashion slays that make a slam dunk off of it. Today’s WNBA ballers are athletes and trendsetters, redefining what it means to be stylish and powerful.
WNBA players help redefine ‘sporty style’ one outfit at a time.
Evidence of this exciting collision of sports and fashion had a pinnacle moment during the 2024 WNBA draft. Angel Reese, the Lousiana State University grad who first announced her move to the professional league in Vogue, was dressed by the legacy fashion publication for the auspicious occasion.
International fashion houses like Prada dressed athletes for the first time at the same event, and fashion publications covered red carpet arrivals like any other A-list celebrity soiree.
Yes, the WNBA is that girl. While its fans have always recognized its significance, the league’s growing foray into fashion, style, and trend is propelling women’s professional basketball to new heights of popularity.
The Tunnel of Trend: A Glimpse At The WNBA’s Real-Life Runway
The dynamic relationship between fashion and sport continues to evolve as the 2024 WNBA season unfolds. As athletes make their way to games in cities across the country, the locker room tunnel has transformed into a real-life runway, with cameras flashing in anticipation of their stylish arrivals.
What was once a simple passageway for athletes to enter the court has become a full-fledged fashion show. WNBA stars are turning heads with their bold and trendsetting pre-game looks. Each week, we see styles from streetwear classics and casual ensembles to sexy stiletto heels and hot girl fits.
According to stars like Angel Reese, these fits are intentional.
But it’s important to note that the WNBA tunnel isn’t just about glitz and glam. Like any runway – during fashion week or otherwise – it is a way to make a statement, promote social causes, and celebrate one’s heritage.
Below is a gallery of some of the most recent WNBA fits and arrivals this season. With looks from Angel Reese, Diamond DeShields, Kysre Gondrezick, DiJonai Carrington, and more, you’ll find inspiration to arrive at your next event with the same fierce confidence of a WNBA All-Star.
1. Angel Reese – Chicago Sky
The Bayou Barbie starts our list because of her commitment to couture and the court. A fashion girlie for all fashion girlies, Angel rocks an athleisure mini dress with daring cutouts, a daring length, and oversized sleeves. Her heels, which she took off quickly after walking to the locker room are hot, hot, hot!
2. Skylar Diggins-Smith – Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith arrives at games like she’s walking a runway—and we love every minute. During a recent WNBA stop, she rocked a red shiny satin varsity jacket paired with a crisp mini-pleated skirt and chunky socks. Her look screams both confidence and comfort.
3. Kysre Gondrezick – Chicago Sky
Kysre Gondrezick takes our breath away with this look. The Michigan native ate in this sexy oversized black suit, worn with an open white blouse and exposed lacy Victoria’s Secret bra underneath. Kysre’s popping red lip, black shades, and pumps elevate the fit even more.
4. Laeticia Amihere – Atlanta Dream
It’s Laeticia’s Telfar for us! Wearing the culture’s “Bushwick Birkin,” the Atlanta Dream star gives a sexy streetwear look with a mini pleated skirt, screen t-shirt, and chunky boots.
5. Rickea Jackson – Los Angeles
In this look, Rickea Jackson gives modern Clueless vibes. Pairing chunky black boots with a mini plaid two-piece ensemble, she makes us want to scream, “As if?!”
6. Diamond DeShields – Chicago Sky
Diamond DeShields could give a masterclass in unique personal style. Arriving at a recent game, she seamlessly blends chic and street vibes, creating a look that’s both effortlessly cool and undeniably confident. We are loving the molded denim, baggy cut, and couture vibes.
7. Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx
Napheese Collier slayed this look, rocking a combat-inspired fit we love. She pairs a body-hugging fatigue print corset top with army-green cargo pants and black patent leather boots. We see you, Sis!
8. Dana Evans – Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky’s Dana Evans is a rising star on the basketball court and a low-key style icon. Here she gives body, style, and trend with this mini cream skirt, oversized varsity jacket, and matching kicks. Dana’s powder blue and cream color combination is everything!
9. DiJonai Carrington – Connecticut Sun
DiJonai Carrington is that girl. Period. Looking ready for the game – a fabulous night out – the star rocks a dark denim two-piece set with contrasting white boots. Further, each week, DiJonai’s bold blonde tresses are also a moment in the famed WNBA tunnel.
10. Nneka Ogwumike – Seattle Storm
Orange you glad you know Nneka Ogwumike? We are! While arriving at a recent game with the Seattle Storm, the all-star looks fabulous in a bright orange and yellow fit. She rocks a halter-style top, fitted tights, and a mustard yellow sweater duster. Her look oozes “carefree Black girl” and vacay fresh.