Them Patreon Boys: Joe Budden Partners With Patreon, Someone Check On Spotify

If anyone knew what “podding” could do for the culture as this decade roared on, Joe Budden most certainly did. Today, the Pod-Father has partnered with Patreon, bringing his eponymous podcast, network, and related exclusive content to the platform.
Patreon announced the new connection via a blog post on Wednesday (Feb. 3), highlighting that Joe Budden will not only bring behind the scenes content, bonus footage, and other perks via the tiered pay system, but he also granted a new position title as Head of Creator Equity.
Most fans of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal will no doubt note that the 40-year-old retired rapper has long championed the creators, using his growing network as a launching pad by providing jobs and opportunities for others in the same spaces he occupies. This all comes in the wake of an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify that ended in September 2020 on something of a sour note as both sides failed to agree on a new deal that was fair to the popular broadcaster and his growing squad.
Since the deal ended, Budden has launched his network, continued providing his twice-weekly podcast with co-hosts Rory, Mal, and Parks, launched two women-led podcasts, and other deals away from the public gaze. Many outsiders and observers felt that Budden lost out on a massive financial opportunity for not resigning with Spotify but it was clear the New Jersey by way of Queens, New York native had larger designs on expanding his growing empire.
“I’ve seen firsthand that exploitation is everywhere in this industry – it’s become the status quo, and I’m tired of it. I’m tired of constantly fighting for independence, and I’m tired of proving my value over and over again,” Budden offered by way of a hearty statement via Patreon’s blog.
He continued, “This partnership with Patreon marks a new era for the creative economy: one where independence comes first, and creators get paid – something that shouldn’t be revolutionary. Creators should get the biggest stake in their art, and the system isn’t ready to do that, so we’re going to change the system. This is the new blueprint, and we are the first.”
Congratulations to Joe Budden and his entire team on securing another hefty bag. Let’s hope Cash App is still Gang Gang too, however. Them boys are really poddin’ now. Please follow this link to get more information about the JBP Network’s offerings and how to become a patron.
Keep scrolling to see reactions to Joe Budden’s Patreon deal from Twitter and a video from the man himself. Tah-Dah!
Wednesday’s are for the JBP, but this Wednesday is different. It also marks a change in how business is done between creators and companies. Joe budden was named the “Head of Creator Equity” at Patreon. Looks like we know how to do business after all.
— Ian Schwartzman (@Ian_Schwartzman) February 3, 2021
—
Photo: Getty
Them Patreon Boys: Joe Budden Partners With Patreon, Someone Check On Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
We did it, @JoeBudden https://t.co/CvBKliefz4 pic.twitter.com/F5EnQskllG— Patreon (@Patreon) February 3, 2021
2.
Congrats @JoeBudden @Ian_Schwartzman 🙌🏽— Navjosh (@Navjosh) February 3, 2021
He’s taking the Joe Budden Podcast to Patreon and joining them as Head Of Creator Equity pic.twitter.com/ftj6ziTMl0
3.
JOE BUDDEN DID WHAT WITH PATREON????— Jermaine Jupiter | Career Coach & Tech Recruiter (@JermaineJupiter) February 3, 2021
4.
Both his show, The Joe Budden Podcast, and his network, The Joe Budden Network, will be supported through the same Patreon page with the same subscription cost.— J. Williams (@DontHateBeHated) February 3, 2021
Subscribers can pay between $5 and $25 a month for bonus content, a private Discord, and exclusive tour deals.
5.
joe budden got a high position at patreon 🔥— thirtysixhunnid (@3600shawty) February 3, 2021
6.
I went for the top tier on Joe Budden's Patreon just on the strength— Bryan Joseph (@bryanjos) February 3, 2021
7.
Joe Budden’s move with Patreon is dope. It’s crazy how years ago I wrote for my final project in my MBA that streaming platforms need to take advantage of exclusive partnerships with podcasts and my professor said that outcome is so realistic.— Gsignature (@GSignature843) February 3, 2021
8.
I need a room of creatives to discuss this Joe Budden/Patreon/direct to consumer platforms with— NAT KING COZY (@bleuzislife) February 3, 2021
9.
Looking at Joe Budden new Patreon deal he's had a great post rap career im thinking of others who make the list— Makuti Lee (@MakutiLee) February 3, 2021
Will Smith
Chamillionaire
Ice Cube
50 Cent
Ice-T
Queen Latifah
Marky Mark
LL Cool J
Max Kellerman
10.
...And Joe Budden moves the needle once again with his Patreon deal!! This man has been on TEAR for like 5 years! ✊🏾— Uchay 🏁 (@uchayva) February 3, 2021
11.
And with todays announcement @JoeBuddenPod has also confirmed his exit from the playroom known as Clubhouse.. pardon me as I head over to the Patreon app to purchase a tier. Salute to the man who has been hijacked with his creative space ever since Joe Budden TV. Congrats!— WithTheShitzPod (@SchitzPod) February 3, 2021
12.
I might be subscribing to Joe Budden on Patreon— BrookeGiles (@brookegiles) February 3, 2021
13.
I’m getting that joe budden podcast patreon— WiNTER (@iReallyHateWes) February 3, 2021
14.
One time for Joe budden getting with patreon. The team shoulda been did it now they my third podcast on there yessirski— Franklin $aint (@SeymourMargiela) February 3, 2021
15.
- So I gotta subscribe to the Joe Budden Network on patreon? Okay.— Ore. (@Oreakkin) February 3, 2021