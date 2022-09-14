These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…

Haunted houses.

Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.

But did you know that Ohio is actually one of the best places in America to visit a haunted house? As a matter of fact, six particular houses (three of which are in Northeast Ohio) have made a very distinguished, and scary, list.

The Haunted Attraction Association has put together its 2022 list of Top Haunts. If you live in Akron, Cincinnati, or Columbia Station then you certainly have something to look forward to this fall.

Keep scrolling to see the six Ohio haunted houses that you should check out this season!

You can see their entire list [here].

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country was originally published on wzakcleveland.com