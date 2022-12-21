Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Denim-on-denim is a timeless trend that will never fail you. We’ve seen the look transcend over decades, but lately, stars like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Michelle Obama have revived it by adding their own stylish twist.

Whether you’re keeping it simple with a denim top and matching jeans or you’re fully committing to the trend with matching boots, handbags or jackets, know that there is no such thing as too much denim. In fact, the more the merrier!

If you’re on the hunt for some style inspo featuring our favorite celebs, here are eight women dominating the denim-on-denim trend.

RELATED ARTICLES: Savannah James Slays In A Denim On Denim Ensemble

According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season

These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com