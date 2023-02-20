Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

In with the old, out with the new! Yup, you read that right! The new year is in full swing, and people are gearing up for a bigger and better 2023. And while many things are new, some fashion trends are mostly staying the same (at least for the first quarter of the year).

This year is all about effortless slays. A lot of last year’s cool fashions are spilling over into 2023, and the fashion enthusiasts are all for sporting simple looks that make grand statements. Trends such as vintage pieces, 90’s ensembles, luxe dresses, and comfy sets are here to stay. This year you can expect to see a lot of leisure outfits, classic garbs, matching pieces, and fabulous frocks fit for any occasion.

Of course, we at HelloBeautiful always recommend that you do your own thing when it comes to style. But we’ve got you covered if you need to set your 2023 wardrobe up for chic success. Below are a few fashion staples you need to add to your 2023 wardrobe to stay on-trend.

These Fashion Staples Should Be In Your 2023 Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com