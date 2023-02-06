These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The

2023 Grammy Awards

have come and gone, but the fashion trends from the prestigious night still linger on our style palates.

Beyoncé

made history with the most Grammy wins ever, and the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute had us rocking down memory lane, but the styles are what had our full attention. From bold, sparkling ensembles to sexy cut-out frocks, the fashion theme for this year’s Grammy’s should have been Go Big or Go Home!

We live in an era where doing the most is the standard. Gone are the times when simple fashion garbs graced the red carpets. Nowadays, its futuristic looks, metallics, vinyl, eccentric silhouettes, and feathers galore, with a bit of fringe on the side. Stars are letting their creative sides shine regarding their style choices, and the 2023 Grammys was an opportunity for them to put their fashion artistry on full display.

While each celebrity donned their unique flair, a few elements showed up continuously in their style choices. Strapless garbs, gloves, embellishments, the aluminum look, and see-through ensembles were the top trends at the forefront of Grammy’s fashion. Scroll down to see how some of our favorite celebs sported these fads.

These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com