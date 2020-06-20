These Juneteenth Shirts Are Dope AF!

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.19.20
Dismiss
HomeRadio One Exclusives

These Juneteenth Shirts Are Dope AF!

Posted June 19, 2020

Among all of the celebrations happening today for Juneteenth, the fashion and statement T-Shirts said it all!

Check-out some of the shirts BreAnna Holmes spotted out at the Juneteenth Moechella below plus a few others from other photographers throughout the country…

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

RELATED: The History Of Juneteenth Explained

These Juneteenth Shirts Are Dope AF!  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirt

“Black Lives Matter” T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

2. “Free-ish” T-Shirts

“Free-ish” T-Shirts Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

3. “Dear Black People (I Love Us For Real)” T-Shirt

"Dear Black People (I Love Us For Real)" T-Shirt Source:@lordnc

Black Women Protesting black women protesting

4. “Young, Black & Dope” & “Trust Your Voice” T-shirts

"Young, Black & Dope" & "Trust Your Voice" T-shirts Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

5. “Black AF, Professional AF But Will Knuck If You Buck” T-Shirt

"Black AF, Professional AF But Will Knuck If You Buck" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@pretty_in_peace) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

6. “Brag To Vote” T-Shirt

"Brag To Vote" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@phillfromthefuture) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

7. “We Out – Harriet Tubman” T-Shirt

“We Out - Harriet Tubman” T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@KrissyKriss11) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

8. “Breaking Every Chain Since 1865” T-Shirt

"Breaking Every Chain Since 1865" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

9. “Unapologetically Black” T-Shirt

“Unapologetically Black” T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

10. “Juneteenth Support Black Colleges” T-Shirts

"Juneteenth Support Black Colleges" T-Shirts Source:Radio One Digital

(@supportBlackColleges) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

11. “We March, Ya’ll Mad… We Die, Ya’ll Silent” T-Shirt

"We March, Ya'll Mad... We Die, Ya'll Silent" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

12. “Save The Melanin” T-Shirt & “Black Mental Health Matters” Hat

"Save The Melanin" T-Shirt & "Black Mental Health Matters" Hat Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

13. “Legalize Being Black” T-Shirt

"Legalize Being Black" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

14. “I Can’t Breathe #BlackLivesMatter” T-Shirt

"I Can't Breathe #BlackLivesMatter" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

15. “Juneteenth” T-Shirt

"Juneteenth" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

16. “I’m Black Everyday But Today I’m Blackity Black Black Black” T-Shirt

"I'm Black Everyday But Today I'm Blackity Black Black Black" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@keanamarieartistry) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

17. “Be Kind” Shirt

"Be Kind" Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@cre8outloud) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

18. “Juneteenth” T-Shirt

"Juneteenth" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

19. “A Black Woman Created This.” T-Shirt

"A Black Woman Created This." T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

20. “Juneteenth Freedom Ain’t Free” T-Shirt

"Juneteenth Freedom Ain't Free" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

(@RickyPlatinum) Photo was taken by OMGHarphotos

21. “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black – Issa Rae” T-Shirt

"I'm Rooting For Everybody Black - Issa Rae" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

22. “I Am Black History” T-Shirt

"I Am Black History" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

23. “July 4th (crossed out) Juneteenth 1865 Because My Ancestors Weren’t Free In 1776” T-Shirts

"July 4th (crossed out) Juneteenth 1865 Because My Ancestors Weren't Free In 1776" T-Shirts Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-com

Opal Le”s Walk to DC in Dallas, Tx Photo was taken by Reagan Elam

24. Golden Black Power Fist T-Shirt

Golden Black Power Fist T-Shirt Source:BreAnna Holmes - Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

25. “Too Fly Not To Fly” And “Black & Positively Accomplished” T-Shirts

"Too Fly Not To Fly" And "Black & Positively Accomplished" T-Shirts Source:Radio One Digital

(@temifb) Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

26. Juneteenth D.C. Flag T-Shirt

Juneteenth D.C. Flag T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

27. “6ft Away NOT 6ft Under” Sign

"6ft Away NOT 6ft Under" Sign Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

28. “Power To The People” T-Shirt

"Power To The People" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

29. “Juneteenth 1865” T-Shirt

"Juneteenth 1865" T-Shirt Source:Radio One Digital

Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes 

Latest
Close