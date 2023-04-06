This Ohio City Was Named the 7th Most Dangerous City in America

In a recent study by Forbes, Cleveland was ranked one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. Keep scrolling to see their entire list.
As a person who grew up in and around Cleveland, it’s tough to say that the safety of my family and friends isn’t something I can ignore. Nevertheless, there are some encouraging numbers in relation to crime rates for 2023 so far. While there has been an uptick in mass shootings across the U.S., the overall violent crime rate has seen a slight dip over the last year.
Cleveland ranked 7th on their list of most dangerous cities in America
The report considered different levels and combinations of data to formulate the ranking. A city’s crime rates, economy, and the frequency of mass shootings were all heavily factored in.
Per Forbes, the safest cities (with a population over 100,000) in America are:
- Naperville, Illinois
- Sunnyvale, California
- West Covina, California
- Carmel, Indiana
- Glendale, Arizona
- Meridian, Idaho
- Provo, Utah
- Joliet, Illinois
- Jurupa Valley, California
- Sugar Land, Texas
- McAllen, Texas
- El Monte, California
- Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Glendale, California
- Pearland, Texas
To visit the initial report from Forbes, [click here].
1. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #1 St. Louis, MissouriSource:Getty
ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people yesterday protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 18, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the fourth day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
2. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #2 Mobile, AlabamaSource:Getty
Police man, Mobile, Alabama, United States of America, North America. (Photo by: Isabella Pino/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
3. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #3 Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty
Members of a police task force search for six escaped convicts January 31, 2001 on a rural St. Clair County road northeast of Birmingham, Alabama. The prisoners escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility the night before, circumventing a malfunctioning electric fence. (Photo by Brian Schoenhals/Newsmakers)
4. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #4 Baltimore, MarylandSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 19: From a distance, Baltimore police officers watch an argument on W. North Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. It was the 5th anniversary of the day 25-year-old Freddie Gray died from his injuries suffered at the hands of Baltimore police officers during his arrest a week earlier. In the days surrounding Gray’s funeral, protests and civil upheaval sprung up in pockets around Baltimore – particularly in this West Baltimore neighborhood where Gray grew up and lived. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
5. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #5 Memphis, TennesseeSource:Getty
MEMPHIS, TN – JANUARY 30: FedEx employee Sierra Rogers (L) makes some adjustments at a makeshift memorial for Tyre Nichols on January 30, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Rogers worked with Nichols at FedEX in Memphis. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man was pulled over by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7, and soon after beaten unconscious by five officers. Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all fired from the department and arrested on multiple charges including second-degree murder. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
6. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #6 Detroit, MichiganSource:Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES – 2020/11/13: Protesters hold “Detroit Will Breathe” banner during the march. Detroit Will Breathe, an activist group against police brutality and for Black Lives, organized a “Chief Craig Resign” night march in downtown Detroit. This particular protest focused on Police Chief James Craig’s treatment of right wing protesters who entered Detroit to stop the counting of votes in the TCF Center on the day after the election. Detroit Will Breathe claims their peaceful protesters have been sent to the hospital by the Detroit Police, while the right wing protesters were welcomed into Detroit. Kevin Saunderson, one of the originators of Detroit Techno, also filmed part of a music video for the release of his new song with the crowds from tonight. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,night,michigan,activist,social issues,police force,quitting a job,violence,downtown district,political rally,protest,protestor,organization,police chief,black lives matter,business finance and industry,detroit – michigan,social movement,social justice – concept
7. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #7 Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
(Cleveland, OH, 07/19/16) Police move in on Cleveland’s Central Square as demonstrators began unruly during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans (Photo by Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
8. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #8 New Orleans, LouisianaSource:Getty
Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
9. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #9 Shreveport, LouisianaSource:Getty
SHREVEPORT, LA – MARCH 29: Shreveport Police Officer E.J. Swartout searches through a closet for drugs in responses to a complaint March 29, 2004 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals gave police in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi the right to search homes and buildings for evidence without a search warrant on March 25. The court ruled police do not need an arrest or search warrant to conduct a swift search of a private property to ensure their own safety. Officer Swartout received permission from the tenant to search the apartment for drugs. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)
10. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #10 Baton Rouge, LouisianaSource:Getty
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: Members of the police stand by as protestors gather outside the Louisiana State Governor’s mansion during a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,economy,healthcare and medicine,politics,standing,gulf coast states,illness,police force,louisiana,political rally,protest,protestor,politics and government,baton rouge,business finance and industry,finance and economy,stay at home order,anti-quarantine protest
11. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #11 Little Rock, ArkansasSource:Getty
Activists in Little Rock Arkansas hold a die in protest at the Park Plaza Mall in response to the refusal of a Grand Jury to indict the police officer who caused Eric Garner’s death during an arrest on Staten Island New York
12. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #12 Oakland, CaliforniaSource:Getty
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Oakland police investigate the scene after shooting an armed carjacking suspect on International Boulevard and 105th Avenue in East Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The condition of the man shot was not immediately available and he was transported to a local hospital. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
13. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #13 Milwaukee, WisconsinSource:Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Police separate racial justice demonstrators from counter-demonstrators following a brief clash near the Wisconsin Center as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) continues on its final day on August 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to the city, is now taking place virtually with the Wisconsin Center primarily serving as a command center due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
14. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #14 Kansas City, MissouriSource:Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: The Kansas City community attend a protest in remembrance of Black lives lost at the hands of Kansas City police on June 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League)
15. Most Dangerous Cities in America: #15 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Police tape hangs from a barricade at the corner of Lombard and 4th Streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 2022, the day after gunfire left three people dead and 11 others wounded. – Three people were killed and 11 others wounded late on June 4, 2022, in the US city of Philadelphia after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a busy street, police said. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP) (Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)