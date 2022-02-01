Tom Brady FINALLY Announced His Retirement, Twitter Notices He Didn’t Mention The Patriots In His Statement

After throwing some doubt in the air after Adam Schefter broke the news he was retiring on Sunday (Jan.30), Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 spectacular seasons. In a Twitter thread, the 44-year-old NFL champion announced his retirement on Tuesday (Feb.1), saying:

I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

In the extremely lengthy statement which you can peep here, Brady had a lot to say and many to thank, but many have noticed that there was one glaring omission. TB thanked everyone from his family to those who worked with him during his brief tenure as the Buccaneers starting quarterback, but he sure as hell didn’t mention the New England Patriots or anyone involved with that organization. Twitter noticed immediately that Brady didn’t say a thing about the team he won 6 of his 7 Super Bowl championships with or his former head coach Bill Belichick.

Now, this could be much ado about nothing. Maybe Brady has a separate post in the drafts because there is no way he could burn the Patriots like that, right? Who knows. We shall see.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty